Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: Over 8 Lakh Students Register For SSLC Exams This Year

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: This year a total of 8,73,794 students have registered for SSLC exams. Last year, around 8.76 lakh students registered and another 8.71 lakh appeared for the exams. According to teachers, the sudden surge in registration numbers is because of the all-promotion policy of the last two years. In view of the COVID pandemic, all the students who were in Class 8 (2019–20) and Class 9 (2020–21) were promoted, and this is the first time in the last two years that they will be appearing for written examinations.

Karnataka SSLC exams: More than 8 lakh students register for SSLC exams

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) stated that the number of private candidates is also high as compared to previous years. A senior official of KSEEB stated that there are around 20,000-25,000 candidates who have taken part in the examination, but this time, the number is 46,421. Students are expecting that like the previous year's all-promotion policy, this year too, they will get similar leniency in the exam. This could be one reason for the higher number of student registrations, said a senior official of KSEEB.

Karnataka SSLC 10th Board Exam 2022

SSLC exams were conducted in a crunched format last year, which comprised only objective-type questions. The examinations were held over two days, with core subjects combined into one paper, and all students were declared passed except those caught using unfair means. However, exams this year are reverting to the earlier format with subjective-type questions, and the examination authority has also slashed the syllabus by 20%, with the result that the preparatory exam is over. Meanwhile, several teachers have expressed concern about students' performance this year. Since students have not been able to appear for offline classes in the last 2 years, the school authorities are conducting special classes on Saturday and Sunday, according to the principal of a government high school in east Bengaluru.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)