Maharashtra Board Exams 2022: SSC, HSC Exam Time Table Out, Click On Direct Links Here

Maharashtra board exam time table 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has released the schedule for Maharashtra Board Exams 2022. Maharashtra HSC SSC exam schedule 2022 is out for class 10, 12 exams. As per schedule, inter exam will commence on March 4, while matric exam will begin on March 15, 2022. The written exams of Std 12th and 10th will end on April 07 and April 18, 2022 respectively. For details, candidates can visit the official website- mahahsc.in. State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad tweeted about the schedule.

State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad tweeted, “The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education has issued subject wise timetable for the 2021-22 board exams of Std.10th (SSC) & Std. 12th (HSC).The same can be accessed at mahahsscboard.in. Wishing all students the best of luck!! @msbshse @MahaDGIPR.”

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education has issued subjectwise timetable for the 2021-22 board exams of Std.10th (SSC) & Std. 12th (HSC).The same can be accessed athttps://t.co/KX9sqYrmnj.Wishing all students the best of luck!! @msbshse @MahaDGIPR — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) December 21, 2021

The education minister on December 16 said that health and wellbeing of students is a priority for the government. “To ensure a conducive environment for the students, we held a series of consultations with schools, principals, headmasters, teachers and experts regarding the assessment mode & exam schedule. Their suggestions were incorporated,” Gaikwad said. All exams would be conducted in compliance with COVID-19 safety norms, the minister added.

Dear students & parents,

Based on feedback & consultations with diverse stakeholders,we're hereby announcing the examination schedule for Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) & the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board exams. #Exams @msbshse @CMOMaharashtra @MahaDGIPR pic.twitter.com/WKj5RmVfAj — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) December 16, 2021

Maharashtra board exam time table 2022: Direct Links

Here is the direct link to check SSC Exam schedule

Here is the direct link to check HSC exam schedule

HSC and SSC Time Table 2022 released

According to a series of tweets by Gaikwad, "Practicals, grades/orals & internal assessments (as per established protocol) for HSC & SSC will be held from Feb 14-March 3,2022, & February 25-March 14, 2022, respectively. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will release a detailed exam timetable." The dates of practicals, orals, and internal examinations for out-of-turn candidates (HSC, SSC), information technology and general knowledge online papers (HSC), and work education subject exams for specially-abled candidates (SSC) are also mentioned in the date sheet. As per the minister's tweet, due to COVID-19, the curriculum was earlier cut by 25% and the questions will only be from this reduced syllabus.