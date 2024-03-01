Advertisement

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is gearing up to kickstart the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 examinations today, March 1, 2024. The Class 10 exams conducted by the Maharashtra board will be held in two shifts, with the first session scheduled from 11 am to 2.10 pm and the second session from 3 pm to 6.10 pm.

Notably, the Maharashtra board has already issued the admit cards for Class 10 students. It is imperative for all students to carry their hall tickets to the exam center, as entry to the examination hall will not be permitted without presenting the admit card along with their school ID.

The Maharashtra board Class 10 exams for the year 2024 will commence with the first language papers, including Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, and Punjabi, in the first shift. In the second shift, students will appear for the second or third language papers, such as German and French. The SSC exams are slated to conclude on March 26.

In a significant reform measure, the board has decided to discontinue the practice of providing an additional 10 minutes for students to read the question paper before the start of the exam. Instead, students will now receive the extra 10 minutes at the conclusion of the exams.

Last year, a total of 15,29,096 students appeared for the SSC exams across the state, out of which 14,34,898 students qualified. Among the successful candidates, 5,26,210 secured a first-class, 3,34,015 received a second division, and 85,298 students achieved a pass class.

With the implementation of new reform measures and stringent guidelines, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education aims to conduct the Class 10 exams smoothly while ensuring fairness and integrity in the examination process.