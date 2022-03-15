Maharashtra SSC Exams 2022 Begin Today; Check Important Exam Day Guidelines

Maharashtra SSC Exam 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has commenced Maharashtra SSC Exams 2022 from today, March 15, 2022. The Maharashtra Board Exam will conclude on April 4, 2022. The examination will be held in two different shifts: the first shift will be held from 10:30 am to 2 pm, while the second shift will start at 3 pm and end at 6:30 pm. This time, the examination will be held in the offline mode under strict COVID-19 safety measures.

On Twitter, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad extended wishes to all the students ahead of the examination. "SSC theory exams begin tomorrow. I wish the students all the very best. The way all of you have studied despite the pandemic itself is proof that you are all winners. The department, schools, teachers, and parents are all working hard to ensure your exams go smoothly. We are rooting for you, Gaikwad tweeted. Earlier, Gaikwad had announced that the practicals, grade/orals, and internal assessments for the Maharashtra Board SSC will be conducted from February 25 to March 14, 2022. As per media reports, the results for the Maharashtra SSC Exams 2022 are expected to be released in June 2022.

SSC theory exams begin tomorrow. I wish students all the very best. The way all of you have studied despite the pandemic itself is proof, that you are all winners. The dept, schools,teachers and parents are all working hard to ensure your exams go smoothly. We are rooting for you pic.twitter.com/nLfJx54OeZ — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) March 14, 2022

Maharashtra Class 10th Exam 2022: Important Guidelines for Maharashtra SSC Exams

All students must bring their admit cards to the examination center, otherwise, they will not be allowed to take the exam.

As per the notice, to avoid any last-minute troubles, it is advised that all students arrive at least 30 minutes before the reporting time.

According to MSBSHSE rules, all students are advised to wear a mask at all times and maintain social distance.

This time, the Maharashtra State Board has allowed only about 25 students to sit in an exam room. Hence, all students must check the seating order before leaving.

Use of electronic devices is strictly prohibited and if anyone is found with them, they are likely to be penalized.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative