Maharashtra SSC, HSC 2023 Board Exam Dates Released; Check MSBSHSE Provisional Dates Here

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Monday released the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam dates. As per this schedule, the Maharashtra State Board Exams 2023 will be conducted in the months of February and March. Eligible students can download the Secondary School Certificate(SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam schedule by visiting the official website at mahahsscboard.in.

According to the official date sheet issued, the Maharashtra SSC Exams 2023 for Class 10 students will be conducted from March 2, 2022, to March 25, 2022. And the Maharashtra HSC Exams 2023 for Class 12 students will be held from February 21, 2022, to March 20, 2022.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC 2023 Board Exam: Check Provisional Schedule Here

Visit the official website mahahsscboard.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ' HSC SSC FEB/MAR 2023 TIME TABLE CIRCULAR ' or ' SSC FEB -2023 TIME TABLE TENTATIVE ' or ' HSC VOCATIONAL FEB -2023 TIME TABLE TENTATIVE ' or ' HSC GENERAL FEB -2023 TIME TABLE TENTATIVE .'

' or ' ' or ' ' or ' .' Depending upon the candidate’s class, click on the link.

Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

Notably, the board will communicate the examination schedule for the practical examination, category, oral examination, and other subjects separately to the school or junior college before the examination.

Candidates must note that these dates are tentative/provisional in nature and should not be treated as final. A final date sheet for the Maharashtra SSC and HSC exams 2023 will be issued by the Maharashtra State Board once the academic session is near its end.