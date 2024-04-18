Advertisement

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is embarking on a significant academic overhaul by implementing a semester system for Class 11 and 12 starting from the academic year 2024-25. This initiative marks a notable shift in educational practices, aiming to provide students with a more structured and comprehensive learning experience. Alongside the introduction of the semester system, the council has introduced substantial revisions to the Higher Secondary (HS) curriculum.

As part of these reforms, the question papers for examinations will now incorporate three levels of difficulty, catering to the diverse needs and abilities of students. To facilitate this transition, the semester-wise syllabi for all subjects are now available on the official WBCHSE website, ensuring accessibility for educators and students alike.

Advertisement

The revamped curriculum places a strong emphasis on practical learning, with specific focus on practical-based and project-based assessments. Furthermore, the introduction of subjects like applied artificial intelligence, cyber security, and the science of wellbeing reflects a commitment to equipping students with relevant skills for the future.

In recognition of the varied career aspirations of students, the council has also included vocational subjects such as Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFIV), Food Processing (FDPV), and Telecom (TELV). However, this forward-looking approach also involves discontinuing subjects like Punjabi, French, and Gujarati, in response to changing educational trends.

Advertisement

The question paper pattern has been designed to encompass a range of formats, from multiple-choice questions to case-based inquiries, aiming to foster critical thinking and problem-solving abilities among students.

As West Bengal's educational landscape undergoes transformation, the WBCHSE remains steadfast in its commitment to providing a dynamic learning environment conducive to academic excellence. These sweeping reforms signal a new era in the state's educational journey, empowering students to excel in an increasingly complex and competitive world.