NIOS 10th, 12th Admit Cards 2022 For Practical Public Exam Out, Here's How To Download

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on Saturday, March 5, released the admit cards for Practical Exams of Secondary and Senior Secondary courses for March/April 2022 exam. It has been uploaded on the official website sdmis.nios.ac.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. The information was released by NIOS through a tweet from their official twitter handle.
NIOS tweeted, "Dear Learners, Hall ticket for Practical Exams of Secondary and Senior Secondary courses for March/April 2022 exam is now available on https://sdmis.nios.ac.in/search"
NIOS April exam admit card
- Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website
- Step 2: On the homepage, click on hall tickets section
- Step 3: Then click on the link which reads, "HALL TICKET FOR SECONDARY AND SENIOR SECONDARY COURSES FOR APR - MAY 2022 PUBLIC EXAMS"
- Step 4: Candiadtes will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter enrollment number and select hall ticket type. Official website reads, "Enter the 12 digit roll number and select hall ticket type then click submit to get the hall ticket."
- Step 5: Post submitting the details, NIOS public exam hall tickets will be displayed on screen
- Step 6: Download the same and take its printout for future reference
Here is the direct link to download NIOS admit card for April exam
Instructions for practical and theory exams during COVID-19
- Learner must wear face mask and/or hand gloves and may carry a small transparent hand sanitizer bottle
- At the time of entry into the examination centre, separate queue shall be formed for boys and girls and social distance of 02 meters shall be maintained
- At the entry gate of examination centre, the temperature of each learner shall be checked by thermal screening and in case a learner fails to meet the criteria of temperature, he/she shall not be permitted to take examination on that day.
- Learner having symptoms of fever, cough and cold shall be either seated in a separate room or shall not be allowed to appear in the exam on that day.
- It is important to carry proof like Aadhar Card, Passport or PAN card etc.
- Carrying Mobile Phones, Cameras, bags, calculators and any other electronic gadgets etc. to the NIOS Examination Centre is prohibited.
- The learner may carry a personal transparent water bottle.
- The learner is advised to reach the examination centre sufficiently in advance
- For entering the examination centre, candidate must bring the original Identity Card issued by NIOS along with Public Examination hall ticket for March, 2022 and another valid photo identity