NIOS 10th, 12th Admit Cards 2022 For Practical Public Exam Out, Here's How To Download

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on Saturday, March 5, released the admit cards for Practical Exams of Secondary and Senior Secondary courses for March/April 2022 exam. It has been uploaded on the official website sdmis.nios.ac.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. The information was released by NIOS through a tweet from their official twitter handle.

NIOS tweeted, "Dear Learners, Hall ticket for Practical Exams of Secondary and Senior Secondary courses for March/April 2022 exam is now available on https://sdmis.nios.ac.in/search"

NIOS April exam admit card

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on hall tickets section

Step 3: Then click on the link which reads, "HALL TICKET FOR SECONDARY AND SENIOR SECONDARY COURSES FOR APR - MAY 2022 PUBLIC EXAMS"

Step 4: Candiadtes will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter enrollment number and select hall ticket type. Official website reads, "Enter the 12 digit roll number and select hall ticket type then click submit to get the hall ticket."

Step 5: Post submitting the details, NIOS public exam hall tickets will be displayed on screen

Step 6: Download the same and take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to download NIOS admit card for April exam

Instructions for practical and theory exams during COVID-19