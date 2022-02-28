NIOS Public Theory Exam 2022 To Commence From April 4; Check Date Sheet Here

The National Institute of Open Schooling has released an important notification regarding the Public Examination (Theory) of NIOS for April 2022 for Secondary and Senior Secondary courses. The examination is scheduled to commence on 4 April 2022, at the identified examination centers in India and overseas for learners registered for this examination, according to the notice released by NIOS. All those candidates who are going to appear in the theory examination can check and download the exam date sheet by visiting the official websites: www.nios.ac.in and http://sdmis.nios.ac.in. Check key details given below.

The official notice read, "All the Regional Directors are requested to upload the date sheet of the Theory Examination at the regional centre website and also issue a press release in the local dailies."

NIOS Public Theory Exam date 2022 Class 12 Exam Pattern

The NIOS examination pattern is available on the official website.

The total time allotted for every subject is 3 hours (for the theory exam).

The optional paper-like Mass Communication and Painting will be conducted for fewer marks.

NIOS Theory Exam: Class 10 exam pattern

In the Class 10 exam pattern, the subjects have been divided into two groups, i.e., Group A and Group B.

In Group A, there are compulsory and optional language papers, including English Language and Literature.

Candidates have to choose one other language paper apart from English.

