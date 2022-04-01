PM Modi Asks Pupils If 'you Really Study Online Or Watch Reels? During Pariksha Pe Charcha

During the fifth edition of the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 event being held on April 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a stage in Delhi's Talkatora Stadium, struck a chord with students pan-India, and Indian schools based abroad, by sharing fascinating and doable techniques to overcome the fear of exams. Amounting to examination mantras, a crowded venue is seeing breaking into rounds of applause as PM Modi answered queries posed by pupils from across the country. "All the queries of the students that might not be discussed due to time crunch will be answered personally in the Namo App via videos, audio messages and written texts: PM Modi mentioned.

'Do you really study online or watch (Instagram) Reels?': PM Modi

During his address in the national capital, PM Modi referred to the evolving structure of the country's education system, especially during the trying times of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a jocular moment during his address, PM Modi mentioned the lack of focus on the part of students amid online classes. An abreast Prime Minister asked his vast audience, "Do you really study online or watch (Instagram) Reels?"

Students should introspect themselves while studying online whether they actually study or spend time watching reels on social media, he added.

"You should focus. It must happen sometimes that you do not register what your teacher is saying when you are absent-minded. Your focus is diverted," PM Modi said. Speaking about recently-introduced online classes, he said, the medium is not the contention but the mind is the problem.

"If we are totally focused on the classes then offline or online medium do not matter much," the leader added.

PM Modi speaks on online education in India

In addition, PM Modi acknowledged students' hardships during the pandemic and mentioned how proud he was of the students across the country for swiftly adapting to changes, moreover acing the process too. Referring to the ones who have not managed to cope with the pace of the framework, PM Modi suggested, "No need to copy friends, just keep doing whatever you do with full confidence and what you have been practising for these many years. Some things might work for your friends but not work out for you. Know this difference and I believe all of you will be able to give your exam in the festival mood."

In an interesting explanation, PM Modi said that the online mode of education is based on the principle of attaining knowledge while offline education is based on sustaining that knowledge and practically applying it further.

"Whatever happens offline, the same takes place online. This means the medium is not the problem. Irrespective of the medium, if our mind is delved into the subject, then it won't make a difference in grasping things," PM Modi said.

'Technology is not a bane, it should be used effectively': PM Modi

Keeping up with changing times and the fluidity in any system, PM Modi asserted skills are of vital importance in any field and in every country.

"Technology is not a bane, it should be used effectively. Today, students are developing 3D printers and running apps for Vedic mathematics. They're efficiently using technology," he said.

Notably, in a brief takeaway for parents of students, appearing for exams, PM Modi asked them to not pressurise the students.

"Parents should not inject their dreams into children. They should be allowed to decide their future free," the Prime Minister said.