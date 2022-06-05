RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result 2022 To Be Announced Tomorrow; Details Here

The wait for students of the Arts stream who appeared for the Grade 12 board exams in Rajasthan will be over on June 6 as the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) announced that they will be releasing the results on Monday, June 6. LN Mantri, the BSER administrator, will declare the Rajasthan Board 12th Arts stream results at 12:15 pm.

The BSER will also announce the 12th Varishtha Upadhyay result 2022 along with the Arts stream results. The RBSE Class 12 Arts and Varishtha Upadhyay results of 2022 will be published on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in as they are announced. Rajasthan Board Arts stream results will be posted on rajresults.nic.in in addition to the BSER official website. It should be mentioned that the Board has already issued and declared the RBSE 12th Result 2022 for Science and Commerce streams. Approximately, six lakh students from the Arts stream are awaiting their results.

Here's how to check the result online-

To access the results, the students who appeared for the exams need to log in to the website and enter their credentials, which are their roll number and date of birth. These details will be mentioned on the hall ticket.

Visit the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on "RBSE 12th Arts result" or "RBSE 12th Varishtha Upadhyay" result link.

Enter your Roll number and Date of Birth.

Your RBSE 12th result will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

The students who fail to get the minimum marks i.e 33% in these exams will not receive the passing certificate from the Rajasthan Board. Notably, those students who fail in one or two subjects will be provided with another opportunity to reappear in the compartment exams and claim their passing certificate.

