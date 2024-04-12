×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 27th, 2023 at 09:35 IST

Tamil Nadu class 10 admit card 2023 Out: Direct link to download TN SSLC hall ticket here

Tamil Nadu class 10 admit card 2023 has been released. Here's direct link to download TN SSLC hall ticket. See how to download TN class 10th hall ticket.`

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Tamil Nadu class 10 admit card 2023
Image: Unsplash | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

TN SSLC Admit Card 2023: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Exams (DGE) has announced that the students of the state board will be able to download their Tamil Nadu SSLC admit card from today, March 27. Candidates who have appeared for the TN SSLC exam 2023 will have to visit the official website - dge.tn.gov.in to download their admit card online. The Tamil Nadu Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) annual exams will begin on April 6 and end on April 20. The direct link to download TN class 10 hall ticket is attached below.

TN SSLC Admit Card 2023: Here's how to download Tamil Nadu Admit Card

  • Step 1: To download the TN SSLC admit card, candidates have to visit the official website - dge.tn.gov.in. 
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, the "Hall Tickets" tab.
  • Step 3: Then, on the next page, click on the "hall ticket download link."
  • Step 4: Log in using your TN Class 10th application number and date of birth. 
  • Step 5: Submit and download the admit card.
  • Step 6: Take a printout for future use.
  • Direct link to download TN SSLC hall ticket 2023.

TN SSLC Exam 2023

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu has already announced the date sheets for Class 11, or Plus 1, Classes 10 and 12 exams 2023. The TN Class 10th or  SSLC exams will begin on April 6, 2023, and end on April 20. The Tamil Nadu Class 12 theory exams will begin on March 13, 2023, and continue till April 3, 2023. 

Advertisement

Published March 27th, 2023 at 09:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Constipation

HMF Rule And Constipation

5 minutes ago
Mrunal Thakur

Family Star BTS

6 minutes ago
Migrane

Battle Migraine Attacks

7 minutes ago
LSG vs DC

LSG vs DC live blog

8 minutes ago
Skincare

Skincare Tips

9 minutes ago
Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie

Priyanka-Malti In France

10 minutes ago
Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway

Gaethje vs Max cancelled

11 minutes ago
Tulsi

Ayurveda For Summers

11 minutes ago
Joram

Joram On OTT Again

12 minutes ago
Back Pain

Relief From Stiff Spine

14 minutes ago
Manicure

Side Effects Of Manicure

15 minutes ago
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Back To Work

16 minutes ago
Summer footwear

Must-Have Summer Footwear

19 minutes ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljtit On Jab We Met 2

22 minutes ago
Vaadivaasal team

Vaadivasal Shelved?

23 minutes ago
Zaqistan

Know Where is Zaqistan

23 minutes ago
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia

Eijaz Cheated On Pavitra?

25 minutes ago
Pune Airport Gears Up For Summer Season With Additional Flights, Enhanced Connectivity

DIGI YATRA

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Malaysian Beauty Queen Loses Title Over Viral Video Controversy

    World6 hours ago

  2. Swiggy Delivery Boy Stealing Shoes Outside Flat In The Viral Video

    India News7 hours ago

  3. Harbhajan Singh's big WARNING to Rohit-Rahul before T20 World Cup

    Sports 7 hours ago

  4. BJP's Annamalai Promises IIM, NIA and NCB Units For Coimbatore

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  5. Nepal Alarmed by China's Border Encroachments

    Defence9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo