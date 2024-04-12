Advertisement

TN SSLC Admit Card 2023: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Exams (DGE) has announced that the students of the state board will be able to download their Tamil Nadu SSLC admit card from today, March 27. Candidates who have appeared for the TN SSLC exam 2023 will have to visit the official website - dge.tn.gov.in to download their admit card online. The Tamil Nadu Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) annual exams will begin on April 6 and end on April 20. The direct link to download TN class 10 hall ticket is attached below.

TN SSLC Admit Card 2023: Here's how to download Tamil Nadu Admit Card

Step 1: To download the TN SSLC admit card, candidates have to visit the official website - dge.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, the "Hall Tickets" tab.

Step 3: Then, on the next page, click on the "hall ticket download link."

Step 4: Log in using your TN Class 10th application number and date of birth.

Step 5: Submit and download the admit card.

Step 6: Take a printout for future use.

Direct link to download TN SSLC hall ticket 2023.

TN SSLC Exam 2023

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu has already announced the date sheets for Class 11, or Plus 1, Classes 10 and 12 exams 2023. The TN Class 10th or SSLC exams will begin on April 6, 2023, and end on April 20. The Tamil Nadu Class 12 theory exams will begin on March 13, 2023, and continue till April 3, 2023.