UP Board Academic Calendar 2022-23 Out; Check Exam Dates & More

The academic calendar for the year 2022–23 has been published by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). All the specific dates of exams, pre-boards schedule, and commencement of teaching in various classes, among others, have been mentioned in detail in the academic calendar. Candidates can check and download the calendar by visiting the official site of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

According to the schedule, the board exams are scheduled to be held in March next year. The pre-board practical exams for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted in the third week of January 2023 in the state, the pre-boards will be held in 2023 in February, from February 1 to 15 for classes 10 and 12 and from February 16 to 28 for classes 9 and 11. As per the schedule, the results for class 10, 12 pre-board exams, and classes 9 and 11 final exams will be available between February 16 and February 28, 2022. Students must take note that the half-yearly practical exam will be conducted by the last week of September 2022 and a half-yearly exam will be conducted in the second week of October 2022. The half-yearly exam results will be available on the school websites by the first week of November.

UP Board Academic Calendar

UP Board Academic Calendar | Paper Pattern

According to the official notice, the paper pattern has also been changed. This year, around 30 percent of the questions in Class 10 will be Multiple Choice Questions-based, while the MCQ pattern is likely to be introduced in the Class 12 exam in 2025. The examination question paper will be divided into two different parts—Section A and B. Section A will consist of MCQ-based questions, and Section B will have subjective-type questions. As per the new pattern, Class 9 and 10 students need to appear in five monthly tests.