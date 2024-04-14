×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 15:46 IST

UP Board Academic Calendar 2024-25 OUT; Pre-Board Exams in 3rd Week of January

The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has released the academic calendar for the 2024–25 school year. Check full schedule here.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
School students
School students | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has released the academic calendar for the 2024–25 school year. As per the schedule, the UPMSP Class 10 and 12 practical exams for 2024 are slated to be held from January 21 to February 5, 2025. The UP board exams are expected to occur in February or March. The pre-board test dates have also been disclosed. To access the academic calendar for 2024, students can visit the official website, upsmp.edu.in. 

Over 27,000 UP Board schools have received their 2024–25 academic calendars, detailing various activities. Career counseling sessions will be held on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month after lunch. Additionally, talks on topics like awareness campaigns, yoga, contests, cleaning drives, and women's and children's rights will take place in four sessions leading up to lunch. The Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) will supervise these activities.

Advertisement

UP Board academic calendar for 2024–2025:

  • Third week of May: Monthly test with objective questions
  • Last week of July: Monthly test based on detailed questions
  • End of September: Half-yearly exam practical
  • Second and third week of October: Half-yearly written exam
  • First week of November: Result of half-yearly exam
  • Last week of November: Monthly test based on objective questions
  • Last week of December: Monthly test based on detailed questions
  • First week of January 2025: Completion date of the complete course
  • Second week of January 2025: Class 12 board pre-practical
  • Third week of January 2025: Class 10, 12 pre-board written exam
Advertisement

Published April 13th, 2024 at 15:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

MS Dhoni

Aaron Finch on MS Dhoni

4 minutes ago
Iran-Israel Row

Iran-Israel LIVE

5 minutes ago
Do Aur Do Pyaar

Films Releasing This Week

6 minutes ago
Victor Wembanyama out of San Antonio Spurs last game

Wemby out of final game

7 minutes ago
Gibbs-White

Morgan score vs ex-club

8 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

16 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

17 minutes ago
PM Modi

Thiruvalluvar Centres

19 minutes ago
BJP Manifesto

BJP Livelihood Promises

24 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

37 minutes ago
NBA teams with the most playoff wins since 2000

NBA's chaotic last day

39 minutes ago
Indian 2

Indian 2 New Poster

40 minutes ago
AAP MP Sanjay Singh meets Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

LS Election 2024 LIVE

42 minutes ago
Jeremy Doku

Man City earns big win

44 minutes ago
Filip Kostic

Juventus poor run remains

an hour ago
Which fighter won the most prize money at UFC 300?

UFC 300 Prize Money

an hour ago
The deadline for income tax proof submission for the financial year 2023-2024 is March 31

Tax Refund Deadline

an hour ago
Bruno Fernandes

Penalty gives Man U draw

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World16 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo