UP Board Academic Calendar 2024-25 OUT; Pre-Board Exams in 3rd Week of January
The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has released the academic calendar for the 2024–25 school year. Check full schedule here.
The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has released the academic calendar for the 2024–25 school year. As per the schedule, the UPMSP Class 10 and 12 practical exams for 2024 are slated to be held from January 21 to February 5, 2025. The UP board exams are expected to occur in February or March. The pre-board test dates have also been disclosed. To access the academic calendar for 2024, students can visit the official website, upsmp.edu.in.
Over 27,000 UP Board schools have received their 2024–25 academic calendars, detailing various activities. Career counseling sessions will be held on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month after lunch. Additionally, talks on topics like awareness campaigns, yoga, contests, cleaning drives, and women's and children's rights will take place in four sessions leading up to lunch. The Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) will supervise these activities.
UP Board academic calendar for 2024–2025:
- Third week of May: Monthly test with objective questions
- Last week of July: Monthly test based on detailed questions
- End of September: Half-yearly exam practical
- Second and third week of October: Half-yearly written exam
- First week of November: Result of half-yearly exam
- Last week of November: Monthly test based on objective questions
- Last week of December: Monthly test based on detailed questions
- First week of January 2025: Completion date of the complete course
- Second week of January 2025: Class 12 board pre-practical
- Third week of January 2025: Class 10, 12 pre-board written exam
