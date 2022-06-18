UP Board Class 10 Result 2022: Matric Result To Be Out At 2 Pm, Here's How To Check Scores

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Friday announced that the matric or class 10 result will be released on June 18. The date and time have already been confirmed by the board. The Board has announced that the results will be declared at a press conference. Post the announcement of the result, the result link will be activated on UPMSP official websites. The date, time as well as steps to check results are mentioned below. Along with class 10 results, class 12 results will also be released today.
UP Board recently learned that the Class 10, and 12 students as well as their parents were receiving fake calls. The caller was allegedly offering to increase students' marks if at all required. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) then released a notification stating that it is aware of candidates and their parents receiving calls to help them to qualify or increase their marks in Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. The board further requested candidates and their parents to stay away from such calls and report these incidents to officials.