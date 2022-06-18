UP Board Class 10 Result 2022: Matric Result To Be Out At 2 Pm, Here's How To Check Scores

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Friday announced that the matric or class 10 result will be released on June 18. The date and time have already been confirmed by the board. The Board has announced that the results will be declared at a press conference. Post the announcement of the result, the result link will be activated on UPMSP official websites. The date, time as well as steps to check results are mentioned below. Along with class 10 results, class 12 results will also be released today.

UP Board class 10 result 2022: Cheek date and time here

UP Board Class 10 Results will be released on June 18, 2022

The result will be released in second half at 2 pm

UP Board 10 Result 2022: Official websites to check

upmsp.edu.in

Upresults.nic.in

Details required to check UPMSP UP Board Results 2022

Board exam roll number

School code or date of birth as given on admit card

UP Board 10th result: Here's how to check scores

Step 1: To check the UP board result, log on to the official website of the UP Board - upresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on "UP Board 10th Result 2022"

Step 3: Candidates then need to enter their UP board roll number.

Step 4: Then, click the submit button.

Step 5: UP Board Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: It is strongly advised that candidates must download the UP Board results for future needs

Step 7: Do not forget to take its printout for future reference

UPMSP warns students and parents against fake calls

UP Board recently learned that the Class 10, and 12 students as well as their parents were receiving fake calls. The caller was allegedly offering to increase students' marks if at all required. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) then released a notification stating that it is aware of candidates and their parents receiving calls to help them to qualify or increase their marks in Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. The board further requested candidates and their parents to stay away from such calls and report these incidents to officials.