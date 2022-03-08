Last Updated:

UP Board Date Sheet 2022 For Class 10, 12 Out, Check Schedule Here

UP Board Date Sheet 2022 for class 10 and class 12 has been released. Complete schedule of Uttar Pradesh board exams 2022 can be checked here.

UP Board Date Sheet 2022

UP Board exam 2022: Uttar Pradesh Board has released the exam schedule for both calss 10 and class 12 exams. UP Board date sheet 2022 highlights that exams for both the classes will begin from March 24 and will continue till April 20, 2022. The date sheet has been uploaded on the official website and can be checked here. 

UP Board exam class 10 schedule: Highlights 

  • Hindi - March 24, 2022
  • Home Science- March 26, 2022
  • Painting/art- March 28, 2022
  • Computer- March 30, 2022
  • English- April 1, 2022
  • Social Science- April 4, 2022
  • Science- April 6, 2022
  • Sanskrit- April 8, 2022
  • Mathematics- April 11, 2022

UP Board Schedule 2022: Check class 12 date sheet highlights

  • Hindi- March 24, 2022
  • Geography- March 26, 2022
  • Home Science- March 28, 2022
  • Painting- March 30, 2022
  • Economics- April 1, 2022
  • Computer- April 4, 2022
  • English- April 6, 2022
  • Chemistry/History April 8, 2022
  • Physical Education April 11, 2022
  • Maths/Biology- April 13, 2022
  • Physics- April 15, 2022
  • Sociology- April 18, 2022
  • Sanskrit April 19, 2022
  • Civics- April 20, 2022

CBSE Term 1 result likley to be out this week

CBSE has not yet released the result for term 1 exams of both class 10 and clss 12. The class 12 result is expected to be out by Thursday and class 10 by the end of this week. To be noted that the board has not announced the result date yet. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website and twitter handle for being updated. This year the board is conducting the exams in two terms. Term 1 has been conducted and the results are awaited and term 2 dates have been announced by the Board. Final result will be prepared only after calculating marks of both term I and term II. Once released, the results can be checked on cbseresults.nic.in. 

