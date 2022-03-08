UP Board Date Sheet 2022 For Class 10, 12 Out, Check Schedule Here

Quick links:
UP Board exam 2022: Uttar Pradesh Board has released the exam schedule for both calss 10 and class 12 exams. UP Board date sheet 2022 highlights that exams for both the classes will begin from March 24 and will continue till April 20, 2022. The date sheet has been uploaded on the official website and can be checked here.
CBSE has not yet released the result for term 1 exams of both class 10 and clss 12. The class 12 result is expected to be out by Thursday and class 10 by the end of this week. To be noted that the board has not announced the result date yet. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website and twitter handle for being updated. This year the board is conducting the exams in two terms. Term 1 has been conducted and the results are awaited and term 2 dates have been announced by the Board. Final result will be prepared only after calculating marks of both term I and term II. Once released, the results can be checked on cbseresults.nic.in.