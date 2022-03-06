Board Exams 2022 Live Updates: Know Which National And State Boards Are Conducting Exams

Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea that was seeking cancellation of offline board exams for classes 10 and 12. The top court was scheduled to hear a plea seeking cancellation of physical exams to be conducted by all State Boards, CBSE, ICSE and NIOS on February 23 at 2.30 pm. However, the top court has refused to even entertain the matter.

A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar said that such petition creates false hope and confusion all over. The bench said, "This creates not only false hopes, it creates confusion all over to students who are preparing." It further said, "Let the students do their job and let the authorities do their jobs."