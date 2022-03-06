Last Updated:

Board Exams 2022 Live Updates: Know Which National And State Boards Are Conducting Exams

Board exams 2022 live updates: Many state boards are conducting the term 2 exams whereas few national boards like CBSE and ICSE have released the exam schedule. As of now, Maharashtra Board is conducting its HSC Class 12 exams in morning and afternoon shifts. Here's all you need to know about exam status, admit card details, syllabus & marking scheme.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Board Exams 2022

Image: PTI

pointer
12:15 IST, March 9th 2022
UP Board Intermediate Exam Schedule
  • Defense Studies, Hindi/General Hindi - March 24
  • Music (instruments and vocals) and dancing - March 25
  • Gujarati, Bangla, Marathi, Kannad, Malayalam, Tamil, Sindhi, Urdu, and Punjabi besides Accounting (new course) - March 26
  • Geography and Home Science - March 28
  • Drawing and arts, Economics and Commerce Geography - March 29
  • English new/old course - March 30
  • Mathematics, Elementary Statistics (old course), and History - March 31
  • Psychology, education, biology, and mathematics - April 4
  • Computer - April 6
  • Economics and Physics - April 7
  • Sanskrit - April 9
  • Chemistry and sociology - April 11 
  • Civics - April 12
pointer
12:15 IST, March 9th 2022
UP Board High School Exam Schedule Highlights
  • Hindi and Elementary Hindi - March 24
  • Pali, Arabic, and Persian - March 25
  • Home Science - March 26
  • Drawing and computer - March 28
  • Sanskrit and music (instruments) - March 29
  • Commerce and sewing - March 30
  • Agriculture - March 31
  • Science -  April 4
  • English New and Old Course - April 6
  • Social science - April 9
  • Gujarati, Bangla, Marathi, Kannad, Malayalam, Tamil, Sindhi, Urdu, and Punjabi - April 11 
  • Mathematics - April 12
pointer
11:55 IST, March 9th 2022
UP Board 10th exam date announced

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad has issued the examination schedule for high school (HS) and intermediate examinations. As per the examination schedule, the Class 10 and 12 board examinations of the UP Board would be held in pen-paper mode and would commence from March 24 and conclude on April 12, 2022.

pointer
11:52 IST, March 9th 2022
CBSE Term 1 result: Class 12 result likely to be out today

As per reports, the CBSE can release the class 12 term 1 result on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. However no confirmation notice has been issued by CBSE on any of their platforms. 

pointer
14:42 IST, March 8th 2022
Class 12th Result Likely By March 10

The class 12 result is expected to be out by Thursday and class 10 by the end of this week. To be noted that the board has not announced the result date yet. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website and twitter handle for being updated. For mre details, click here.

pointer
13:58 IST, March 8th 2022
Bengal board has revised the inter exam date to avoid a clash with JEE (Main)

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Monday announced a change in exam dates for some Class 12 papers to avoid a clash with JEE (Main). WBCHSE president Chiranjib Bhattacharya told reporters that the exam will commence on April 2 as scheduled but dates of certain papers, slated for April-end, have been revised. Exams have now been extended up to April 26 instead of April 20. Click here to know more.

pointer
09:08 IST, March 8th 2022
HPBOSE Class 10th Term 2 Date Sheet Revised

The date sheet for Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education class 10 term 2 examination has been revised. This announcement has been made through an official notification that was released on the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org. Revised schedule highlights that the HPBOSE class 10 term 2 exams 2022 will now begin from March 26, 2022. The term 2 matric exam will end on April 13, 2022.

pointer
09:01 IST, March 8th 2022
Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022 Revised By Board, Check New Dates Here

Department of Pre University Education, on March 7 revised the Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022 for the upcoming board exams. As per revised schedule, the exam will begin on April 22 and will continue till May 18, 2022. Students must know that the exam will be conducted in single shift. It will begin from 10.15 am and will continue till 1:30 pm. 

pointer
17:48 IST, March 6th 2022
Haryana Board exam schedule: Check important dates here
  • Haryana class 10 board exams will begin on March 31, 2022
  • It will end on April 26, 2022
  • The class 12 exams will begin on March 30, 2022
  • Class 12 exams are scheduled to end on April 29, 2022
pointer
17:33 IST, March 6th 2022
Haryana Board Schedule 2022 for class 10, 12 released: Here's how to check
  • Step 1: Students should go to the official BSEH website — bseh.org.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, look for the ‘news’ column and then click on the link that reads ‘Date Sheet (Theory Paper) for Secondary/Sr. Secondary (Academic/Open School/Regular/Re-appear/Additional/Improvement Exam March-2022’.
  • Step 3: A PDF will be opened on the screen, candidates should go through it
  • Step 4: In the next step, candidates should save the datesheet for future reference
pointer
16:58 IST, March 6th 2022
BSEB Bihar Board Results 2022: Follow these steps to check scores
  • Step 1: To check the Bihar School Examination Board Exam results, candidates must go to the BSEB's official website - biharboardonline.com.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link.
  • Step 3: Candidates now need to enter the login credentials and then click on the "Submit" button.
  • Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 5: It is recommended that candidates must keep a hard copy of the document for future needs.
pointer
16:30 IST, March 6th 2022
BSEB Bihar Board Class 10, 12 Results 2022 Likely To Be Released In Last Week Of March

This year, a total of around 13 lakh inter students and nearly 16 lakh matric students appeared in the examination for the BSEB Bihar Board Results. According to reports, the evaluation for class 12 started on February 26, and the evaluation for class 10 started on March 5, 2022. The practical examination was held from January 20 to January 22, 2022, while the theoretical examinations for class 10 were conducted from February 17 to February 24, 2022. BSEB Bihar Board released the answer key for Class 12 on March 3 for the objective questions, which constitute 50% of the total marks in the exam.

pointer
16:13 IST, March 6th 2022
Haryana Board Releases BSEH Class 9, 11 Date Sheet 2022

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the HBSE Class 9 and Class 11 board exam date sheets 2022. The schedule highlights that BSEH Haryana board exams will begin on March 17, 2022. The Haryana Board Class 9 exams 2022 will be held between March 17 and April 31, whereas, the board exam for HBSE Class 11 will be conducted from March 17 to April 9, 2022.

pointer
15:55 IST, March 6th 2022
WBBSE Class 10 Exams 2022: Check exam day guidelines here
  • Students will have to carry the printout of the admit card to the exam hall
  • Along with hall tickets, they should also carry a copy of valid ID proof to the exam centre
  • Since the exam will be conducted in offline mode, candidates will have to go to the exam hall
  • Social distance should be maintained at all times and all the COVID guidelines like wearing masks should be followed
  • Candidates are advised to use sanitisers whenever required
  • Students are not allowed to carry any type of electronic device to the exam hall
  • The banned items in the exam centre include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets.
  • They should make sure to reach the exam centre well before the reporting time to avoid crowding
pointer
15:05 IST, March 6th 2022
West Bengal Class 10 Board exams to begin tomorrow, check date sheet here
  • First Language- March 7, 2022
  • Second Language- March 8, 2022
  • Geography- March 9, 2022
  • History- March 11, 2022
  • Life Science- March 12, 2022
  • Mathematics- March 14, 2022
  • Physical Science- March 15, 2022
  • Optional elective subjects- March 16, 2022
pointer
14:29 IST, March 6th 2022
CISCE, CBSE & state boards conducting exams in two terms

CISCE, CBSE and many state boards are conducting the exams in two terms this year. This pattern has been adopted to combat any issue in board exams results. Last year, board exams were cancelled and students were assessed on alternative assessment criteria. To avoid the same situation this time, board exams were divided into two parts this year. The term one exam has already been conducted and term 2 exam will be conducted as scheduled.

pointer
14:12 IST, March 6th 2022
ICSE exam 2022: Check complete schedule here
  • English Language- April 25, 2022.
  • Literature in English- April 26, 2022
  • History & Civics April 28, 2022.
  • Environmental Sciences April 29, 2022
  • Mathematics- May 2, 2022.
  • Geography- May 4, 2022.
  • Hindi- May 6, 2022
  • Physics- May 9, 2022.
  • Second Languages, Modern Foreign Languages- May 11, 2022
  • Chemistry- May 13, 2022.
  • Biology- May 17, 2022
  • Group III Elective- May 19, 2022
  • Economics, Sanskrit, French- May 20, 2022
  • Commercial Studies- May 23, 2022
pointer
13:39 IST, March 6th 2022
ISC semester 2 exam 2022 Time table
  • English Paper 2- April 25, 2022
  • English Language- April 26, 2022
  • Chemistry- April 28, 2022.
  • Elective English, Hospitality Management, Indian Music, Western Music etc.- April 30, 2022.
  • Physics- May 2, 2022.
  • Indian Languages, Modern Foreign Languages, Classical Languages- May 4, 2022
  • Geography, Geometrical & Mechanical Drawing, Electricity & Electronics- May 5, 2022.
  • Commerce- May 6, 2022.
  • Mass Media & Communication, Fashion Designing- May 7, 2022.
  • Mathematics- May 9, 2022.
  • Biology- May 11, 2022.
  • Biotechnology, Environmental Science- May 13, 2022.
  • Home Science- May 14, 2022
  • Economics- May 17, 2022.
  • Accounts May 20, 2022.
  • History- May 23, 2022
  • Sociology- May 25, 2022.
  • Political Science- May 27, 2022.
  • Computer Science- May 30, 2022.
  • Psychology- June 1, 2022.
  • Physical Education June 3, 2022
  • Legal Studies- June 4, 2022
  • Business Studies- June 6, 2022
pointer
13:27 IST, March 6th 2022
ICSE, ISC 2nd Semester Exam 2022: Check schedule details here

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has released the class 10 and class 12 date sheet. As per the council, the timetables have been prepared to keep in mind the dates of various competitive examinations. The schedule highlights that the class 10th, 12th exams will begin from April 25, 2022. It also states that each exam will be conducted for a duration of 1.5 hours. Before the exam will begin, students will be provided with 10 minutes of extra time to read question paper.

pointer
13:09 IST, March 6th 2022
ICSE Results 2022: Final result to be released after semester 2 exam

"The overall result, i.e., pass certificate awarded or pass certificate not awarded/eligible for compartment examination, will only be declared after the completion of the Semester 2 Examination," the CISCE notice reads. 

pointer
12:49 IST, March 6th 2022
ICSE, ISC Results 2022: CISCE Class 10th, 12th Semester 1 Results Out

CISCE in the month of February declared ICSE, ISC Results 2022 online. Candidates can check their marksheet online by visiting cicse.org. If students are not satisfied, they can apply for a recheck of their paper by visiting the official website at cisce.org. The charges for recheck are Rs 1,000 per paper, and for ISC it will be Rs 1,000 per subject. Check the official website for more updates.

pointer
12:29 IST, March 6th 2022
CBSE, ICSE, NIOS board exams to be held as scheduled

Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea that was seeking cancellation of offline board exams for classes 10 and 12. The top court was scheduled to hear a plea seeking cancellation of physical exams to be conducted by all State Boards, CBSE, ICSE and NIOS on February 23 at 2.30 pm. However, the top court has refused to even entertain the matter.

A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar said that such petition creates false hope and confusion all over. The bench said, "This creates not only false hopes, it creates confusion all over to students who are preparing." It further said, "Let the students do their job and let the authorities do their jobs."

pointer
11:52 IST, March 6th 2022
CBSE To SC: Petitioners Cannot Claim Detailed Scorecard Of All Class 10 School Students

CBSE told the Supreme Court of India on Friday, March 4, 2022, that detailed scorecards of Class 10 Results cannot be provided to the petitioners in Odisha School Case. The Odisha School case began after a plea was filed by students alleging that the school had indulged in malpractice against Class 10 students during their CBSE Class 10 Assessments.

The petition filed by advocate Ravi Prakash claimed that the school had "illegally demanded money and put undue pressure on students to take admission in class 11 in the same school and to get good scores in class 10". The matter was heard by the bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and C T Ravikumar.

pointer
11:21 IST, March 6th 2022
CBSE Term 1 result 2022: How to use blockchain
  1. All users viz. students, educational institutions, employers can verify academic documents by visiting https://cbse.certchain.nic.in or CBSE Main website https://cbse.gov.in
  2. Click on “Verify” menu option on top menu bar available on the home page.
  3. Select the class from the pop up. Input basic details like Roll No, Date of Birth (in case of Class X only), Exam Year, Exam Type, and Student Name (partial), and press ‘Go’ to confirm
  4. Once the details are validated, the marks statement (available presently) of the student is displayed.
pointer
10:47 IST, March 6th 2022
CBSE result 2022: Board to use block chain technology for results

CBSE in a notice issued on October 14, 2021 mentions that CBSE in technical collaboration with Centre of Excellence for Block Chain Technology of National Informatics Centre under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Govt. of India has developed a system called “Academic {BlockChain} Documents (ABCD)” which ensures that academic documents are recorded in a secure and tamper proof manner and can be accessed online through trusted and verifiable means. It has been established using Block Chain Technology to record the certificates in a linked chain structure

pointer
10:22 IST, March 6th 2022
Here's how to check CBSE term 1 result 2022
  • Step 1 - To check Board exams 2022 results, candidates must go to the CBSE official website - cbse.nic.in
  • Step 2 - On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022" or "CBSE 12th Result 2022."
  • Step 3 - Candidates will then have to enter their roll number and date of birth.
  • Step 4 - Then click on the submit button.
  • Step 5 - Once submitted, the class 10 and 12 results will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 6 - Students are advised to download it and take its printout for future use
pointer
10:09 IST, March 6th 2022
CBSE term 1 results: Websites to check
  1. cbseresults.nic.in
  2. cbseresults.nic.in
pointer
10:09 IST, March 6th 2022
CBSE holds matric and inter exams in two terms for the first time

Central education board is holding Class 10 and Class 12 final exams in two terms for the first time. This was decided considering the affect of COVID issue on education sector. Last year, the board was unable to conduct exams during the second wave of COVID, and had to devise an alternative evaluation scheme to prepare results. 

pointer
09:57 IST, March 6th 2022
Will CBSE Term 1 result 2022 be released after term 2 exams?

CBSE has not announced the date for releasing class 10th and 12th term 1 results. However, lakhs of students who appeared in the exam are eagerly waiting for results. On being asked about CBSE term 1 result release date, CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma told the media, "As of now, there is no update on term 1 result announcement."

Another possibility has been highlighted by an official of CBSE. The official said that the board is working to announce the term 1 result in March, but there are views to announce the term 1 result jointly with term 2. An official announcement on term 1 results will be out soon.”

pointer
09:54 IST, March 6th 2022
CBSE Practical Exam 2022 for Class 10, 12; Check examination guidelines
  • Students will follow COVID-19 guidelines like wearing face masks, gloves, maintaining social distance
  • They are allowed to bring their own sanitizers
  • It is important to bring admit card to the examination center
  • Candidates must arrive at least 30 minutes before their scheduled reporting time
  • Students are not allowed to take any gadget to the exam hall
