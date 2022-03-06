Board Exams 2022 Live Updates: Know Which National And State Boards Are Conducting Exams

Quick links:
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad has issued the examination schedule for high school (HS) and intermediate examinations. As per the examination schedule, the Class 10 and 12 board examinations of the UP Board would be held in pen-paper mode and would commence from March 24 and conclude on April 12, 2022.
As per reports, the CBSE can release the class 12 term 1 result on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. However no confirmation notice has been issued by CBSE on any of their platforms.
The class 12 result is expected to be out by Thursday and class 10 by the end of this week. To be noted that the board has not announced the result date yet. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website and twitter handle for being updated. For mre details, click here.
The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Monday announced a change in exam dates for some Class 12 papers to avoid a clash with JEE (Main). WBCHSE president Chiranjib Bhattacharya told reporters that the exam will commence on April 2 as scheduled but dates of certain papers, slated for April-end, have been revised. Exams have now been extended up to April 26 instead of April 20. Click here to know more.
The date sheet for Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education class 10 term 2 examination has been revised. This announcement has been made through an official notification that was released on the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org. Revised schedule highlights that the HPBOSE class 10 term 2 exams 2022 will now begin from March 26, 2022. The term 2 matric exam will end on April 13, 2022.
Department of Pre University Education, on March 7 revised the Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2022 for the upcoming board exams. As per revised schedule, the exam will begin on April 22 and will continue till May 18, 2022. Students must know that the exam will be conducted in single shift. It will begin from 10.15 am and will continue till 1:30 pm.
This year, a total of around 13 lakh inter students and nearly 16 lakh matric students appeared in the examination for the BSEB Bihar Board Results. According to reports, the evaluation for class 12 started on February 26, and the evaluation for class 10 started on March 5, 2022. The practical examination was held from January 20 to January 22, 2022, while the theoretical examinations for class 10 were conducted from February 17 to February 24, 2022. BSEB Bihar Board released the answer key for Class 12 on March 3 for the objective questions, which constitute 50% of the total marks in the exam.
The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the HBSE Class 9 and Class 11 board exam date sheets 2022. The schedule highlights that BSEH Haryana board exams will begin on March 17, 2022. The Haryana Board Class 9 exams 2022 will be held between March 17 and April 31, whereas, the board exam for HBSE Class 11 will be conducted from March 17 to April 9, 2022.
CISCE, CBSE and many state boards are conducting the exams in two terms this year. This pattern has been adopted to combat any issue in board exams results. Last year, board exams were cancelled and students were assessed on alternative assessment criteria. To avoid the same situation this time, board exams were divided into two parts this year. The term one exam has already been conducted and term 2 exam will be conducted as scheduled.
Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has released the class 10 and class 12 date sheet. As per the council, the timetables have been prepared to keep in mind the dates of various competitive examinations. The schedule highlights that the class 10th, 12th exams will begin from April 25, 2022. It also states that each exam will be conducted for a duration of 1.5 hours. Before the exam will begin, students will be provided with 10 minutes of extra time to read question paper.
"The overall result, i.e., pass certificate awarded or pass certificate not awarded/eligible for compartment examination, will only be declared after the completion of the Semester 2 Examination," the CISCE notice reads.
CISCE in the month of February declared ICSE, ISC Results 2022 online. Candidates can check their marksheet online by visiting cicse.org. If students are not satisfied, they can apply for a recheck of their paper by visiting the official website at cisce.org. The charges for recheck are Rs 1,000 per paper, and for ISC it will be Rs 1,000 per subject. Check the official website for more updates.
Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea that was seeking cancellation of offline board exams for classes 10 and 12. The top court was scheduled to hear a plea seeking cancellation of physical exams to be conducted by all State Boards, CBSE, ICSE and NIOS on February 23 at 2.30 pm. However, the top court has refused to even entertain the matter.
A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar said that such petition creates false hope and confusion all over. The bench said, "This creates not only false hopes, it creates confusion all over to students who are preparing." It further said, "Let the students do their job and let the authorities do their jobs."
CBSE told the Supreme Court of India on Friday, March 4, 2022, that detailed scorecards of Class 10 Results cannot be provided to the petitioners in Odisha School Case. The Odisha School case began after a plea was filed by students alleging that the school had indulged in malpractice against Class 10 students during their CBSE Class 10 Assessments.
The petition filed by advocate Ravi Prakash claimed that the school had "illegally demanded money and put undue pressure on students to take admission in class 11 in the same school and to get good scores in class 10". The matter was heard by the bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and C T Ravikumar.
CBSE in a notice issued on October 14, 2021 mentions that CBSE in technical collaboration with Centre of Excellence for Block Chain Technology of National Informatics Centre under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Govt. of India has developed a system called “Academic {BlockChain} Documents (ABCD)” which ensures that academic documents are recorded in a secure and tamper proof manner and can be accessed online through trusted and verifiable means. It has been established using Block Chain Technology to record the certificates in a linked chain structure
Central education board is holding Class 10 and Class 12 final exams in two terms for the first time. This was decided considering the affect of COVID issue on education sector. Last year, the board was unable to conduct exams during the second wave of COVID, and had to devise an alternative evaluation scheme to prepare results.
CBSE has not announced the date for releasing class 10th and 12th term 1 results. However, lakhs of students who appeared in the exam are eagerly waiting for results. On being asked about CBSE term 1 result release date, CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma told the media, "As of now, there is no update on term 1 result announcement."
Another possibility has been highlighted by an official of CBSE. The official said that the board is working to announce the term 1 result in March, but there are views to announce the term 1 result jointly with term 2. An official announcement on term 1 results will be out soon.”