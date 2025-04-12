BPSC 70th CCE Mains 2025 Admit Card Released at bpsconline.bihar.gov.in, Direct link to Download

Updated April 12th 2025, 15:01 IST
BPSC Admit Card 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued the BPSC 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Mains admit card 2025 today, April 12. Candidates who declared qualified in the prelims exam can download the BPSC 70th CCE mains 2025 admit card through the official website, bpsconline.bihar.gov.in.
Candidates will have to enter their application number and password to download the BPSC 70th CCE 2025 mains admit card. The BPSC admit card provides candidates with details such as their name, personal details, exam details, exam day instructions, etc.
Candidates are advised to print out the e-admit card and bring it to the exam centre along with a valid photo identity card.
Step 1: Visit the Official Website
Step 2: Click on the "BPSC Mains Admit Card 2025" Link
Step 3: Provide your Registration Number and Date of Birth/Password.
Step 4: Submit & Download Admit Card
Step 5: Verify details and download the admit card.
Step 6: Keep a hard copy for exam day.
Note: If there is any error or discrepancy in the admit card, candidates should immediately contact the exam authorities, preferably at least one week before the examination date. All candidates must carry an extra copy of their admit card along with a valid original photo ID proof to the exam Centre.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will conduct the 70th Mains Examination on April 25, 26, 28, 29, and 30, 2025, to fill a total of two thousand and thirty-five vacancies. The examination will consist of four papers: General Hindi, General Studies Paper 1, General Studies Paper 2, and an optional subject selected by the candidate. Those who qualify in the Mains will proceed to the interview round, which will play a significant role in the final selection process.
