sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi | Pahalgam Terror Attack | Pope Francis Funeral | Mahira Khan In Hot Water | Jeffrey Epstein |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Education News /
  • BPSC 70th CCE Mains 2025 Admit Card Released at bpsconline.bihar.gov.in, Direct link to Download

Updated April 12th 2025, 15:01 IST

BPSC 70th CCE Mains 2025 Admit Card Released at bpsconline.bihar.gov.in, Direct link to Download

BPSC 70th CCE Mains Admit Card 2025: Candidates who have been declared qualified in the prelims exam can download the admit card through the official website.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Follow: Google News Icon
BPSC 70th CCE Mains 2025 Admit Card Released
BPSC 70th CCE Mains 2025 Admit Card Released | Image: File Photo

BPSC Admit Card 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued the BPSC 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Mains admit card 2025 today, April 12. Candidates who declared qualified in the prelims exam can download the BPSC 70th CCE mains 2025 admit card through the official website, bpsconline.bihar.gov.in. 

Candidates will have to enter their application number and password to download the BPSC 70th CCE 2025 mains admit card. The BPSC admit card provides candidates with details such as their name, personal details, exam details, exam day instructions, etc. 

Candidates are advised to print out the e-admit card and bring it to the exam centre along with a valid photo identity card. 

BPSC 70th CCE Mains Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download  

Step 1: Visit the Official Website of your respective regional RRB. 

Step 2: Click on the "BPSC Mains Admit Card 2025" Link 

Step 3: Provide your Registration Number and Date of Birth/Password. 

Step 4: Submit & Download Admit Card  

Step 5: Verify details and download the admit card. 

Step 6: Keep a hard copy for exam day. 

Direct Link to Download - BPSC 70th CCE Mains Admit Card 2025 

Note: If there is any error or discrepancy in the admit card, candidates should immediately contact the exam authorities, preferably at least one week before the examination date. All candidates must carry an extra copy of their admit card along with a valid original photo ID proof to the exam Centre. 

BPSC 70th CCE Mains Exam 2025: Date 

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will conduct the 70th Mains Examination on April 25, 26, 28, 29, and 30, 2025, to fill a total of two thousand and thirty-five vacancies. The examination will consist of four papers: General Hindi, General Studies Paper 1, General Studies Paper 2, and an optional subject selected by the candidate. Those who qualify in the Mains will proceed to the interview round, which will play a significant role in the final selection process. 

ALSO READ: Assam CEE Admit Card 2025 Expected Today at astu.ac.in, Check Details

Published April 12th 2025, 15:01 IST