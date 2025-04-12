BPSC 70th CCE Mains 2025 Admit Card Released at bpsconline.bihar.gov.in, Direct link to Download

BPSC Admit Card 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued the BPSC 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Mains admit card 2025 today, April 12. Candidates who declared qualified in the prelims exam can download the BPSC 70th CCE mains 2025 admit card through the official website, bpsconline.bihar.gov.in.

Candidates will have to enter their application number and password to download the BPSC 70th CCE 2025 mains admit card. The BPSC admit card provides candidates with details such as their name, personal details, exam details, exam day instructions, etc.

Candidates are advised to print out the e-admit card and bring it to the exam centre along with a valid photo identity card.

BPSC 70th CCE Mains Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the Official Website of your respective regional RRB.

Step 2: Click on the "BPSC Mains Admit Card 2025" Link

Step 3: Provide your Registration Number and Date of Birth/Password.

Step 4: Submit & Download Admit Card

Step 5: Verify details and download the admit card.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy for exam day.

Note: If there is any error or discrepancy in the admit card, candidates should immediately contact the exam authorities, preferably at least one week before the examination date. All candidates must carry an extra copy of their admit card along with a valid original photo ID proof to the exam Centre.

BPSC 70th CCE Mains Exam 2025: Date