BPSC 70th Mains Admit Card 2025 to Be Out on April 12th at bpsc.bihar.gov.in, Here's How to Download

BPSC 70th Mains Admit Card 2025 to Be Out on April 12th | Image: File Photo

BPSC 70th Mains Admit Card 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission has announced the release date for the BPSC 70th Mains Admit Card 2025. Candidates can download their admit card using their login ID and password from the official BPSC website at bpsc.bih.nic.in or bpsconline.bihar.gov.in/candidate/login.

The BPSC admit card contains important details such as the candidate's name, personal information, exam details, and exam day instructions. Candidates are advised to print the e-admit card and bring it to the exam centre along with a valid photo ID.

According to the BPSC notice, detailed information regarding the exam centre code will be available on April 22, 2025. The BPSC 70th CCE Mains exam 2025 will take place on April 25, 26, 28, 29, and 30, for a total of 2,035 vacancies.

Official Notice:

BPSC 70th Mains Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of your respective regional RRB.

Step 2: Click on the link titled "BPSC Mains Admit Card 2025".

Step 3: Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth/Password.

Step 4: Click Submit and download your admit card.

Step 5: Verify all details and ensure everything is correct.

Step 6: Keep a printed copy of the admit card for the exam day.

BPSC 70th Mains Exam 2025: