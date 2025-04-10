MHT CET 2025: PCM and PCB Groups Exam Dates, Answer Key, and Other Details

MHT CET Exam 2025: The exam dates for MHT CET 2025 have been officially announced for both the Engineering (PCM) and Pharmacy (PCB) groups. According to the schedule, the PCB group exam will be held from April 9 to 17, 2025, while the PCM group exam is scheduled from April 19 to 27, 2025.

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell conducts the MHT CET as a Computer-Based Test (CBT). This entrance test is organised for admission to two main courses—BTech and BPharma. Both exams are conducted entirely online and take place in various exam centres across India.

PCM Group: Exam Schedule

Group I: PCM Morning – Shift 1 Afternoon – Shift 2 Entry into Exam Hall 7:30 AM 12:30 PM Last Entry Allowed 8:45 AM 1:45 PM First Login (Instructions) 8:50 AM 1:50 PM Exam Start Time 9:00 AM 2:00 PM Exam End Time 12:00 PM 5:00 PM

PCB Group: Exam Schedule

Group II: PCB Morning – Shift 1 Afternoon – Shift 2 Entry into Exam Hall 7:30 AM 12:30 PM Last Entry Allowed 8:45 AM 1:45 PM First Login (Instructions) 8:50 AM 1:50 PM Exam Start Time 9:00 AM 2:00 PM Exam End Time 12:00 PM 5:00 PM

MHT CET 2025: Syllabus and Marking Scheme

The MHT CET 2025 syllabus will be based on the curriculum set by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Maharashtra. The question paper will include 20% weightage from Class 11 topics and 80 per cent from the Class 12 syllabus.