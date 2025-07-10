BPSC AE Admit Card 2025 Date Announced at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Details Here

BPSC AE Admit Card 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the BPSC Assistant Engineer (AE) Recruitment Examination Admit Card 2025 release date. Candidates can check the official notice on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Candidates appearing for the Civil, Mechanical, or Electrical competitive exams can download their e-Admit Cards by logging into the BPSC portal using their login credentials.

According to the official notice, the admit cards for the Assistant Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical) written exams will be available on the website from July 14, 2025.

Official Notice:

BPSC AE Admit Card 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official BPSC website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for “BPSC AE Admit Card 2025”.

Step 3: A login page will appear. Enter your login details as required.

Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button to view your admit card.

Step 5: Check all the details carefully and download the admit card.

Step 6: Take a printout and keep it safe for future use.

Note: Candidates will be able to view their exam centre code from July 16, 2025, onwards.

BPSC AE Recruitment Exam 2025: Dates