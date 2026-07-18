BPSC Postpones 72nd Combined Prelims Exam Set For 26 July 2026, New Date Soon

New Delhi: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the Integrated 72nd Combined Preliminary Competitive Examination, leaving thousands of aspirants across Bihar waiting. The test, which was due to take place on July 26, has been put off indefinitely citing unavoidable reasons. In a brief notice, the BPSC declared that it would announce the revised schedule in due course.

The deferment has left thousands of aspirants confused just days before candidates were expected to appear for the two-hour paper, adding to the uncertainty for graduates who have been preparing for months for one of the state’s most competitive recruitment drives. The BPSC Combined Competitive Examination is the gateway to key administrative posts in Bihar, including Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) and Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs). Amidst speculation over the new date for the test, the commission has asked applicants to track official updates.

The Commission confirmed the postponement in a formal communication released this week. In a notice, it said, “The Integrated 72nd Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination, which was scheduled to be held on 26 July, 2026, has been postponed due to unavoidable reasons. The new date for the examination will be announced shortly by the commission.”

The examination was earlier slotted for July 26 between 12 pm and 2 pm, however, the BPSC did not specify regarding the unavoidable reasons, leaving candidates and coaching centres seeking clarity.

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What The BPSC CCE Is For

The BPSC CCE is conducted to select eligible graduates for a range of state civil service positions within the Bihar government. Successful candidates are appointed to roles such as SDMs, DSPs, and other administrative services that form the backbone of governance in the state. Given the scale and prestige of the recruitment, the prelims attract lakhs of applicants each cycle, making any change in dates a major disruption to preparation plans.

Following the deferment of the exam and the lack of an alternative date, the commission has urged aspirants to remain alert for further information. "Aspirants are advised to keep an eye on the official website for the latest updates on the examination schedule," the notice added.

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