BPSC Recruitment 2025: 1711 Assistant Professor Posts Across 25 Departments, Check Details

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released an official notification for the recruitment of 1711 Assistant Professor posts in medical colleges and hospitals across Bihar. Interested and eligible candidates may apply online through the official website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Applications for the BPSC Assistant Professor recruitment will be accepted from 8 April 2025, with the last date to apply being 7 May 2025. The vacancies are available across various departments under the State Health Services, with the intention to strengthen the teaching faculty in medical institutions. The selection will be based solely on candidates' academic qualifications and relevant work experience, as no written examination will be conducted.

Official Notice:

BPSC Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the Assistant Professor posts, candidates must have an MD/MS/DNB/MDS degree in the relevant field. Additionally, candidates should have at least three years of teaching experience as a senior resident or tutor in a medical college or hospital. This experience must be recognized by the Medical Council of India (MCI).

Candidates who are part of the Bihar Health Services cadre and have completed their postgraduate degree in the relevant field, followed by the required teaching experience, are also eligible for the position.

BPSC Recruitment 2025: Steps to Register

Step 1: Visit the official BPSC website at www.bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2:Complete the One Time Registration (OTR) by entering your personal details.

Step 3:After registering, log in to your account and fill out the application form.

Step 4:Upload all the required documents as per the guidelines.

Step 5: Pay the application fee using the available payment options.

Step 6:Finally, submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

BPSC Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced that there will be no written examination for the recruitment of Assistant Professors. Instead, candidates will be selected purely based on a merit list. This list will be prepared by evaluating academic performance in MBBS or BDS, as well as additional qualifications such as MD, MS, MDS, PhD, MCH, or DNB in superspecialist fields.