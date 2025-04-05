VITEEE 2025 Registration Deadline Ends on April 7, Here's How to Apply

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) will close the registration process for the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2025 on 7 April 2025. Students who wish to apply must complete their registration by visiting the official website at viteee.vit.ac.in.

VIT has extended the registration deadline for the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2025, giving additional time to students who have not yet submitted their applications.

Students born on or after 1 July 2003 are eligible to apply for VITEEE 2025. The date of birth mentioned in the High School Certificate will be treated as the official record.

VITEEE 2025 Registration: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official VIT website at vit.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘VITEEE 2025 Registration’ link.

Step 3: A new page will appear—register yourself by providing the required details.

Step 4: After successful registration, proceed to fill in the application form.

Step 5: Pay the application fee using the available payment options.

Step 6: Submit the completed form and download the confirmation page.

Step 7: Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

About VITEEE 2025: