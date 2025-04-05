VITEEE 2025 Registration Deadline Ends on April 7, Here's How to Apply

Updated April 5th 2025, 14:15 IST
The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) will close the registration process for the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2025 on 7 April 2025. Students who wish to apply must complete their registration by visiting the official website at viteee.vit.ac.in.
VIT has extended the registration deadline for the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2025, giving additional time to students who have not yet submitted their applications.
Students born on or after 1 July 2003 are eligible to apply for VITEEE 2025. The date of birth mentioned in the High School Certificate will be treated as the official record.
Step 1: Visit the official VIT website at vit.ac.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘VITEEE 2025 Registration’ link.
Step 3: A new page will appear—register yourself by providing the required details.
Step 4: After successful registration, proceed to fill in the application form.
Step 5: Pay the application fee using the available payment options.
Step 6: Submit the completed form and download the confirmation page.
Step 7: Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.
The VITEEE 2025 is scheduled to be held from 21st to 27th April 2025 at various centres across India and abroad. The exam will be conducted for a duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes and will include 125 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Candidates will receive one mark for every correct answer, and there will be no negative marking for incorrect answers. The results are expected to be announced by 30th April 2025.
