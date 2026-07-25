BREAKING | Maharashtra TET Paper Leak Mastermind Arrested in Bihar After Month-Long Manhunt

New Delhi: Bijendra Gupta, the main accused in the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test exam paper leak case, was arrested by Thane police on Saturday morning from Bihar after months on the run, officials said.

Gupta, implicated in several exam paper leak scams nationwide, had successfully dodged capture despite persistent raids conducted by Maharashtra Police across multiple regions in Bihar. The operation also resulted in the arrest of a second individual alongside Gupta.

This development follows the apprehension of multiple suspects in the TET paper leak case by Maharashtra Police months prior, which included Gupta's wife. Nevertheless, Gupta had eluded capture, triggering a widespread interstate manhunt.

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Investigators suspect Gupta was instrumental in several exam paper leak scams nationwide, cementing his status as a primary target in the Maharashtra TET probe. Authorities plan to secure a transit remand to transport Gupta to Maharashtra for extended interrogation, while officials simultaneously investigate his potential connections to other organized paper leak syndicates operating across the country.