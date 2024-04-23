The UGC has issued warning against "10 Days MBA" programme and other misleading abbreviations for degree nomenclatures. | Image:PTI

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Tuesday issued warning against "10 Days MBA" programme and other misleading abbreviations for degree nomenclatures, news agency PTI reported, quoting Commission Secretary Manish Joshi.

“Some individuals or organisations are offering online programmes and courses with abbreviated forms similar to the higher education system's recognised degree programmes. One such programme to which the attention of the commission has been drawn is a '10 Days MBA',” Joshi told PTI.

"The nomenclature of a degree, including its abbreviated form, duration and entry qualification, is specified by the UGC, with the previous approval of the central government, through the publication of a notification in the official gazette," he reportedly said.

The UGC secretary further issued clarification in this regard, saying that only a university, established or incorporated by or under a central act, provincial act or state act, or an institution deemed to be a university or an institution specifically empowered by an act of Parliament, has the right to confer a degree.

“Higher education institutions are also required to obtain approval from the UGC to offer any online degree programme in terms of the UGC regulations", Joshi said, adding that a list of recognised HEIs (higher education institutions) to offer online programmes and of permitted online programmes is available on deb.ugc.ac.in

He further advised the stakeholders to ascertain the validity of an online programme before applying or taking admission to any such programme.