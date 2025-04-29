BSEB Class 12 Special Exam 2025: Admit Card Released at biharboardonline.org, Direct Link to Download

BSEB Class 12 Special Exam 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit cards for the Class 12 Special Examination 2025 for practical subjects. Students appearing for these exams can download their admit cards from the official websites at biharboardonline.org and biharboardonline.com.

The BSEB Class 12 admit cards for the special exams include important details such as the student's name, roll number, exam centre, subject information, and exam timings.

BSEB Class 12 Special Exam Admit Card 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website at biharboardonline.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link titled "Bihar Board Inter Special Exam Admit Card 2025".

Step 3: Enter the required details, such as your registration number and date of birth, on the login page.

Step 4: Click on the 'Submit' button.

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Carefully check all the details mentioned on the admit card.

Step 7: Download the admit card and take a printout for future use.

BSEB Class 12 Special Exam 2025

The BSEB Class 12 Special Exam 2025 for practical subjects will take place on May 14 and 15, 2025. This special exam is organised for Class 10 and 12 students who were unable to attend the regular Bihar board exams due to valid reasons.