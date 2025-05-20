BSEB Inter Compartment 2025 Answer Key Released at biharboardonline.com, Know How to Raise Objection | Image: File Photo

BSEB Inter Compartment Answer Key 2025 Out: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the answer key for the BSEB Intermediate Compartment Exam 2025. The answer key is available for the objective-type questions. Students who appeared for the exam can view and download the answer key from the official websites at objection.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.com.

The answer key has been released specifically for objective-type questions from the Class 12 compartmental examination.

The objection window will remain active only until 4 pm on Tuesday, making it crucial for candidates to respond promptly.

BSEB Inter Compartment Answer Key 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official websites at objection.biharboardonline.com or biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the “BSEB Inter Compartment Exam 2025 Answer Key.”

Step 3: A new page will appear. Enter your login details as required.

Step 4: Click the “Submit” button. Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Review the answer key carefully and download it.

Step 6: Take a printout and keep it safe for future reference.

About BSEB Inter Compartment Exam 2025:

The BSEB Inter Compartmental Examination 2025 was conducted between May 2, 2025, and May 13, 2025. The exams were held in two sessions each day: the morning session ran from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, while the afternoon session was conducted from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.