CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025 Expected to Release Soon at chseodisha.nic.in, When and Where to Check | Image: File Photo

Odisha CHSE 12th Results 2025: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, is expected to announce the Class 12 Results 2025 soon. As per media reports, the results are likely to be declared later this week. Once published, students can view their scores online by visiting the official websites: chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

To view the CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2025 online, students must enter their roll number and registration number. The board has finished the evaluation process and is preparing to release the results on its official website.

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of CHSE Odisha.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says “CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025.”

Step 3: A new page will appear where you’ll need to enter your login details.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button to view your result.

Step 5: Check your result carefully and download the page.

Step 6: It’s advisable to take a printout for future reference.

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025: How to Check via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Type a message in the following format:

RESULT FOR 12 [Your Roll Number]

Step 3: Send the message to 56263.

Step 4: You will receive your CHSE Odisha 2025 result as an SMS on your phone.

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025: How to Check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Go to the official DigiLocker website at digilocker.gov.in or install the DigiLocker app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Click on the option to register and create a new account using your Aadhaar details.

Step 3: Provide a valid mobile number and enter the OTP received to verify it.

Step 4: Set a username and password of your choice to complete the sign-up process.

Step 5: After registration, log in to your account using your new credentials.

Step 6: Once logged in, navigate to the Education section to view your CHSE Odisha Class 12 result for 2025.

