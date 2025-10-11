Updated 11 October 2025 at 10:00 IST
BSEB STET Admit Card 2025 Releasing Today at bsebstet.org, Here's How to Download
The Bihar STET 2025 admit card will be released today on the official site bsebstet.org. Check the step-by-step guide to download your hall ticket for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test.
BSEB STET Admit Card 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is due to publish the STET Admit Card for 2025 today, Saturday, October 11, 2025. Those who are sitting the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test 2025 can download their hall tickets from the official website at bsebstet.org.
The admit card will include all the necessary information, such as the candidate's name, roll number, exam date, time, reporting time, the venue of the exam, and any other key instructions.
BSEB STET Admit Card 2025: Check How to Download
Step 1: Go to the official website at bsebstet.org.
Step 2: On the main page, click the link to download the BSEB STET Admit Card 2025.
Step 3: Enter your login details and submit the form.
Step 4: View the admit card that appears on the screen.
Step 5: Download the admit card.
Step 6: Print a copy to keep for your records.
BSEB STET Admit Card 2025: Details Mentioned on Admit Card
After downloading the admit card, candidates should check all the details on it very carefully. If there are any mistakes or differences, you must contact the Bihar School Examination Board immediately to get them corrected.
The admit card will contain essential information such as:
- Your name
- Registration number
- Roll number
- Photograph
- Date and time of the exam
- Name and address of the exam centre
- Category
- Date of birth
About Bihar STET Exam 2025:
The Bihar STET 2025 exam is scheduled to take place on October 14, 2025, at various locations throughout the state. This test decides if candidates are eligible to apply for teaching jobs in secondary (Years 9-10) and higher secondary (Years 11-12) schools in Bihar.
As stated in the official announcement, the BSEB STET 2025 will be held on October 14, 2025, as a computer-based test (CBT). There will be two papers: Paper I (for Secondary) and Paper II (for Senior Secondary).
Published On: 11 October 2025 at 10:00 IST
Published On: 11 October 2025 at 10:00 IST