BSEB STET Admit Card 2025 Releasing Today at bsebstet.org, Here's How to Download

BSEB STET Admit Card 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is due to publish the STET Admit Card for 2025 today, Saturday, October 11, 2025. Those who are sitting the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test 2025 can download their hall tickets from the official website at bsebstet.org.

The admit card will include all the necessary information, such as the candidate's name, roll number, exam date, time, reporting time, the venue of the exam, and any other key instructions.

BSEB STET Admit Card 2025: Check How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website at bsebstet.org.

Step 2: On the main page, click the link to download the BSEB STET Admit Card 2025.

Step 3: Enter your login details and submit the form.

Step 4: View the admit card that appears on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card.

Step 6: Print a copy to keep for your records.

BSEB STET Admit Card 2025: Details Mentioned on Admit Card

After downloading the admit card, candidates should check all the details on it very carefully. If there are any mistakes or differences, you must contact the Bihar School Examination Board immediately to get them corrected.

The admit card will contain essential information such as:

Your name

Registration number

Roll number

Photograph

Date and time of the exam

Name and address of the exam centre

Category

Date of birth

About Bihar STET Exam 2025:

The Bihar STET 2025 exam is scheduled to take place on October 14, 2025, at various locations throughout the state. This test decides if candidates are eligible to apply for teaching jobs in secondary (Years 9-10) and higher secondary (Years 11-12) schools in Bihar.