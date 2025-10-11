NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Today at mcc.nic.in, Check Details Here

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is due to announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) third round seat allotment results today, October 11, 2025. Candidates can view their allotment status on the official website at mcc.nic.in.

The third-round results were originally scheduled for October 8th, but because new places have been added, students should now expect the seat allotment results to be released during the third week of October 2025.

If a candidate is unhappy with the seat they have been allocated, they are able to apply for an upgrade to a choice they listed as a higher preference on their original submission. Also, candidates must download their official MCC NEET UG counselling allotment order and take it with them to the allocated college during the reporting period.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to Check Round 3 Seat Allotment Result

Step 1: Go to the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'UG Counselling' tab.

Step 3: Select the link for the 'Round 3 Seat Allotment Result'.

Step 4: The allotment result will open as a PDF document.

Step 5: Look through the list to find your name and see which college you've been allocated.

Step 6: Download and keep the PDF for your records.

Over 15,000 Medical College Seats Available; 139 More Added for Round 3

Forty-two new places have been made available across two institutions: Employees' State Insurance Corporation Medical College and Vels Medical College and Hospital (which is part of VISTAS).