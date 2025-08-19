NEET PG 2025 Result Shortly at nbe.edu.in, Here's How to Check

NEET PG Result 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to announce the NEET PG 2025 result shortly. All candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check and download their scorecards from the official website at nbe.edu.in.

To download their scorecard, candidates will need to log in with their credentials. The scorecard will show their marks, rank, and other personal and examination information.

It is important to note that the NEET PG 2025 scorecard is valid for the 2025-26 academic session only. This means it can only be used to secure admission to postgraduate medical courses in India for that specific year.

NEET PG Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at nbe.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link for the “NEET PG 2025” section.

Step 3: Select the “NEET PG 2025 result” link.

Step 4: Log in using your User ID and Password.

Step 5: Finally, download and save your scorecard for future use.

NEET PG 2025 Result PDF: Details to Check

Students will be able to check the following details in the NEET PG result PDF 2025:

Application ID

Roll Number

Percentile

NEET PG Rank 2025

Found an Error on Your NEET PG 2025 Scorecard? Here's What to Do

Should you discover any inaccuracies on your NEET PG 2025 scorecard, such as an incorrect name, category, or marks, it is imperative to promptly inform the admissions committee. A correct scorecard is essential, as admission cannot be finalised without it.

To report discrepancies, please use the following contact details for the NEET PG 2025 helpdesk: