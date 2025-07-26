BSF Tradesman Recruitment 2025 Registration Starts at rectt.bsf.gov.in, Direct Link to Apply

BSF Tradesman Recruitment 2025: The Border Security Force (BSF) has officially opened registrations for its Tradesman Recruitment 2025. Individuals interested in defence sector government jobs can now apply for BSF Constable (Tradesmen) positions via the official recruitment portal at rectt.bsf.gov.in.

This recruitment drive is open to candidates who have completed Class 10 and possess relevant trade qualifications, with various roles available in trades such as cook, barber, and washerman, among others.

BSF Tradesman Recruitment 2025: How to Register

Step 1: Visit the official website at rectt.bsf.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on "Apply Online" for the Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2025.

Step 3: Register by providing your email ID and mobile number.

Step 4: Complete the application form, upload the required documents, and select your chosen trade.

Step 5: Pay the application fee, if applicable.

Step 6: Submit your application and retain a copy for your records.

BSF Tradesman Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The BSF Constable (Tradesman) recruitment process consists of five distinct stages. Initially, candidates undergo a Physical Standards Test (PST) to verify their physical measurements, immediately followed by a Physical Efficiency Test (PET) to evaluate their fitness levels.