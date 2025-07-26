Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Education News /
  • IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins at mha.gov.in for 4987 Posts, Know How to Apply

Updated 26 July 2025 at 13:54 IST

IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins at mha.gov.in for 4987 Posts, Know How to Apply

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has launched the online application process for Security Assistant/Executive positions starting today, July 26, 2025. Here is all you need to know.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins
IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins | Image: File Photo

IB Security Assistant Registration 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) commenced the online application process for the Security Assistant/Executive position today, July 26, 2025. Prospective candidates can submit their applications via the official websites at mha.gov.in or ncs.gov.in. 

The formal notification for this recruitment drive was released yesterday, July 25, 2025, with applications being managed online through both the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and National Career Service (NCS) portals. 

IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025: Application Fee 

Candidates are required to pay the application fee online using a debit/credit card, net banking, or mobile wallet. This fee, once submitted, is non-refundable. The application fee is Rs 450 for all candidates.  

However, General, EWS, and OBC (Male) candidates are subject to a total fee of Rs 550, which includes the Rs 450 examination fee and an additional Rs 100 application fee. 

IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025: How to Register  

Step 1: Go to the official website at mha.gov.in or ncs.gov.in. 

Step 2: Click on "Online Applications for Security Assistant SA/Executive Examination 2025." 

Step 3: Select "Online Registration" to create your login. 

Step 4: Sign in, then complete all personal and qualification details. 

Step 5: Submit your photo and signature as per specifications. 

Step 6: Make the online application fee payment. 

Step 7: Finalise your application before the deadline. 

Direct Link to Apply - IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025 

IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria 

To be eligible for the Security Assistant/Executive positions, applicants must have successfully completed their Matriculation (Class 10) or an equivalent qualification from a recognised Board of Education. Furthermore, candidates are required to hold a domicile certificate for the specific state to which they are applying. 

The maximum age limit for applicants is 27 years as of 17 August 2025. Relaxation in the upper age limit is applicable for candidates from reserved categories as per government rules. 

ALSO READ: Indian Army Agniveer CEE 2025 Result Declared at joinindianarmy.nic.in, Direct Link to Check Here

Published 26 July 2025 at 13:54 IST