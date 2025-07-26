IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins at mha.gov.in for 4987 Posts, Know How to Apply

IB Security Assistant Registration 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) commenced the online application process for the Security Assistant/Executive position today, July 26, 2025. Prospective candidates can submit their applications via the official websites at mha.gov.in or ncs.gov.in.

The formal notification for this recruitment drive was released yesterday, July 25, 2025, with applications being managed online through both the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and National Career Service (NCS) portals.

IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay the application fee online using a debit/credit card, net banking, or mobile wallet. This fee, once submitted, is non-refundable. The application fee is Rs 450 for all candidates.

However, General, EWS, and OBC (Male) candidates are subject to a total fee of Rs 550, which includes the Rs 450 examination fee and an additional Rs 100 application fee.

IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025: How to Register

Step 1: Go to the official website at mha.gov.in or ncs.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on "Online Applications for Security Assistant SA/Executive Examination 2025."

Step 3: Select "Online Registration" to create your login.

Step 4: Sign in, then complete all personal and qualification details.

Step 5: Submit your photo and signature as per specifications.

Step 6: Make the online application fee payment.

Step 7: Finalise your application before the deadline.

IB Security Assistant Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the Security Assistant/Executive positions, applicants must have successfully completed their Matriculation (Class 10) or an equivalent qualification from a recognised Board of Education. Furthermore, candidates are required to hold a domicile certificate for the specific state to which they are applying.