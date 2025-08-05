BSSC CGL 4 Notification 2025 Out for 1,481 Vacancies at bssc.bihar.gov.in, Know How to Apply

BSSC CGL 4 Recruitment 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has issued an advertisement announcing 1,481 vacancies for various positions, which will be filled through the Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (CGL). The application window will open on August 18, 2025, on the official website at bssc.bihar.gov.in.

The deadline for BSSC CGL 2025 applications is September 17, 2025. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1481 graduate-level posts through the 4th Graduate Level Joint Competitive Examination 2025. These positions include roles such as Assistant Branch Officer, Planning Assistant, Junior Statistical Assistant, Data Entry Operator, Auditor, and others.

BSSC CGL 4 Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 540 for unreserved and male OBC/EBC candidates, as well as for all applicants from outside Bihar. A reduced fee of Rs 135 applies to SC, ST (Bihar State), PWD, and female candidates.

BSSC CGL 4 Exam 2025: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the Official Website at bssc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Click the "New Registration" link for the CGL 4 posts.

Step 3: Enter your personal information, like your full name, email address, and mobile number.

Step 4: Use the post number and password sent to your email to log in to the portal.

Step 5: Fill out the application form with your details, upload the required documents, and check your eligibility.

Step 6: Pay the application fee for your category and submit the form to finalise your registration.

BSSC CGL 4 Recruitment 2025: Eligibility