TS EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Counselling Registration Begins at tgeapcet.nic.in, Here's How to Apply

TS EAMCET Counselling 2025: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has launched the final phase of TS EAMCET 2025 counselling today, August 5. Eligible candidates can now apply through the official website at tgeapcet.nic.in.

Candidates who successfully register and book a time slot will have their certificates validated on August 6, 2025. They can then make their web choices on August 6 and 7, 2025.

It's important to note that candidates who failed to report to the college allotted to them in Phase 2 will not be allowed to select options in this final round.

TS EAMCET Final Phase Counselling: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website at tgeapcet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for TS EAMCET counselling registration.

Step 3: Fill in your personal information, including your name, email address, and mobile number.

Step 4: Provide details of your academic qualifications and any other necessary information.

Step 5: Upload scanned copies of a recent photograph and your essential documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit the completed form.

About TS EAMCET Final Phase Counselling 2025:

To complete this stage, candidates must first enter their personal and educational details on the portal. Following this, they will need to pay the required fee and book a time slot for document verification.