'Can You Even READ?': CBSE Students Share Pics Of Blurred Scanned Answer Sheets Amid Evaluation Row

New Delhi: After announcing Class 12 board results, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is facing growing criticism over its on-screen evaluation system as students raise concerns about allegedly blurred scanned answer sheets. Several students who downloaded copies of their evaluated answer sheets have shared screenshots on social media, claiming that parts of the scans are difficult to read due to poor image quality.

The controversy comes amid complaints from students regarding unexpectedly low marks in this year’s board examinations. Many students have linked the issue to the digital evaluation process, under which answer sheets are scanned and assessed on-screen instead of being checked physically in most cases.

According to posts circulating online, some scanned copies appear blurry enough that even students are struggling to read their own handwriting. This has led to questions over how examiners were able to properly evaluate such answer sheets during the marking process.

Sharing blurred pictures of answer sheets, a netizen questioned, "A CBSE student's answer sheet looks like THIS and the examiner gave ZERO. Can you even READ what's written? Because apparently the examiner could.

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‘Give Grace Marks’

Another netizen named Anurag Tyagi said, “Are students a joke? Copies have been scanned so poorly that in many places, students themselves can't read their own writing…So how can we expect that teachers would check them accurately?”

Noting that students' time and money are being wasted, he added, “Blurred pages, unclear scans, OSM confusion — and the cost of this has been paid by the marks and future of lakhs of children. Now, even in re-evaluation, students' time, money, and mental peace are being wasted. If there are such massive flaws in the system, then CBSE should step forward and provide relief to students by awarding 15–20 grace marks.”

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He stressed that a child's one year shouldn't be ruined because of a “failed system”.

In an open note to CBSE, he pleaded for grace marks, saying, "Many children have just fallen short by a few marks. Many children had put in their hard work with complete honesty…

but today, they are afraid to look into their parents' eyes. Go visit any middle-class family…See how the atmosphere in the home changes after the results. The mother cries… The father falls silent."

He questioned, "When the system itself has flaws… Blurred copies, allegations of wrong checking, OSM confusion… Why should students bear the punishment for that?"

Marks Deducted For Correct Answers

Tyagi also claimed that marks have been deducted even though students wrote the correct answer. He stressed that students are not asking for favours, they are asking for justice.

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