CBSE Assures Class XII Students Amid Anxiety Over On-Screen Marking System; Urges Them To Use Official Channels To Seek Clarity

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reached out to Class XII students, acknowledging widespread anxiety regarding the board results and the reintroduction of the On-Screen Marking (OSM) mechanism this year.

In a statement posted on X, the Board expressed sensitivity to students’ concerns and emphasised that student well-being remains its top priority. Many students have voiced worries on social media, linking their apprehension about marks to the digital evaluation process.

“The Board is extremely sensitive to their concerns and is alive to addressing it accordingly,” the CBSE stated. It highlighted that proactive steps were taken to tackle potential issues arising from the new assessment approach.

Key Benefits of OSM Highlighted

The Board underscored the advantages of On-Screen Marking, noting that it ensures greater uniformity in evaluation by strictly following a detailed marking scheme prepared by experienced CBSE teachers. Importantly, the scheme accommodates alternative methods of answering, allowing fair credit to students who approach questions differently.

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Support and Redressal Mechanisms

CBSE reassured students that robust safeguards are in place for those who may feel dissatisfied with their results. Students can avail the following transparent options:

-Verification of marks

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-Access to evaluated answer books

-Re-evaluation of answers

For students experiencing anxiety or needing emotional support, the Board has made tele-counselling services available at the toll-free helpline 1800-11-8004. Queries can also be directed to the dedicated email ID: resultcbse2026@gmail.com (mailto:resultcbse2026@gmail.com).

The Board urged students and parents to rely on these official channels for any clarifications rather than unverified social media sources.

“Every concern deserves attention, and no student is alone in this process,” it added.