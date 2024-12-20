sb.scorecardresearch
Published 00:43 IST, December 20th 2024

CAT 2024 Result: 14 Students Score 100 Percentile, Maximum From Maharashtra – State-Wise Topper List

The results of CAT 2024 have been declared. Maharashtra emerged as the top-performing state with the maximum candidates in the 100 percentile group.

CAT 2024 results announced, 5 students from Maharashtra scored 100 percentile
New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, on Thursday announced the results of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024.

Candidates can download their scorecards by logging into the CAT 2024 website (https://iimcat.ac.in), using the CAT application login id and password.

Maharashtra Emerges As Top-Performing State With Highest Achievers 

Out of the 2.93 lakh candidates who appeared for the examination, 14 students achieved a 100 percentile score. Among them, 5 candidates are from Maharashtra. Following closely are Delhi and Telangana, with 2 candidates scoring the perfect score.

Haryana , Kerala , Odisha , and Rajasthan each have one candidate who achieved a 100 percentile score. 

Also, 29 students achieved 99.99 percentile. Among them, 5 students are from Maharashtra while four are from Delhi. 

(State-wise distribution of CAT Toppers)

CAT Result 2024 Highlights: Gender-Wise Breakdown 

  • 13 of the top scorers were male, with only one female in the 100 percentile group
  • Out of the 29 candidates in the 99.99 percentile group, 27 were male and 2 were female
  • Out of the 30 candidates in the 99.98 percentile group, 29 were male and 1 was female
     

Engineering Students Dominate 

Of the 14 students who scored 100 percentile, 13 students come from engineering backgrounds.

In addition, 29 candidates scored a 99.99 percentile, with 25 of them being engineers and 4 coming from non-engineering backgrounds.

Demographic Breakdown 

Out of the 3.29 lakh registered candidates, 67.53% were from the General category, 16.91% from NC-OBC, 8.51% from SC, 2.25% from ST, 4.80% from EWS, and 0.44% from PwD.

Among the 2.93 lakh candidates who appeared, 67.20% were from the General category.

EWS - 5.09%, NC-OBC - 17.5%, SC - 8.08%, ST - 2.12%, PwD (across categories) - 0.41%.  

What Next for Candidates

The IIMs will soon announce the shortlists for the next stage of admissions, based on CAT scores and institute-specific criteria. In addition to the IIMs, 86 other non-IIM institutions will also consider CAT 2024 scores for their management programs.

Updated 00:57 IST, December 20th 2024

