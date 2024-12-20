CAT 2024 Result: 14 Students Score 100 Percentile, Maximum From Maharashtra – State-Wise Topper List

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, on Thursday announced the results of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024.

Candidates can download their scorecards by logging into the CAT 2024 website (https://iimcat.ac.in), using the CAT application login id and password.

Maharashtra Emerges As Top-Performing State With Highest Achievers

Out of the 2.93 lakh candidates who appeared for the examination, 14 students achieved a 100 percentile score. Among them, 5 candidates are from Maharashtra. Following closely are Delhi and Telangana, with 2 candidates scoring the perfect score.

Haryana , Kerala , Odisha , and Rajasthan each have one candidate who achieved a 100 percentile score.

Also, 29 students achieved 99.99 percentile. Among them, 5 students are from Maharashtra while four are from Delhi.

(State-wise distribution of CAT Toppers)

CAT Result 2024 Highlights: Gender-Wise Breakdown

13 of the top scorers were male, with only one female in the 100 percentile group

Out of the 29 candidates in the 99.99 percentile group, 27 were male and 2 were female

Out of the 30 candidates in the 99.98 percentile group, 29 were male and 1 was female



Engineering Students Dominate

Of the 14 students who scored 100 percentile, 13 students come from engineering backgrounds.

In addition, 29 candidates scored a 99.99 percentile, with 25 of them being engineers and 4 coming from non-engineering backgrounds.

Demographic Breakdown

Out of the 3.29 lakh registered candidates, 67.53% were from the General category, 16.91% from NC-OBC, 8.51% from SC, 2.25% from ST, 4.80% from EWS, and 0.44% from PwD.

Among the 2.93 lakh candidates who appeared, 67.20% were from the General category.

EWS - 5.09%, NC-OBC - 17.5%, SC - 8.08%, ST - 2.12%, PwD (across categories) - 0.41%.

What Next for Candidates