CAT 2025 Registration Begins at iimcat.ac.in, Check Direct Link to Apply Here

CAT Registration 2025: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has started the registration process for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 today, August 1. You can apply for the exam from 10 a.m. onwards on the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

The deadline to submit your CAT 2025 application is September 13, at 5 p.m. IIM Kozhikode is conducting the exam on November 30. The test is for admission to postgraduate management courses at various IIMs and other top business schools in India.

CAT 2025 Registration Fee:

The CAT 2025 registration fee is ₹1,300 for SC, ST and PwD candidates and ₹2,600 for all other candidates.

CAT 2025 Registration: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official IIM CAT website at iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: Create a new user profile by providing your personal details.

Step 3: Verify your registration using the OTP sent to your phone, then use the provided credentials to log in.

Step 4: Complete the application form with your academic, personal, and professional information.

Step 5: Choose your preferred IIM programmes and up to six exam centres.

Step 6: Upload the required documents and pay the application fee online.

Step 7: Submit and download the confirmation page.

About Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025:

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 will be a computer-based exam held in three sessions on Sunday, November 30, 2025.

This test is a prerequisite for admission to various postgraduate, doctoral, and fellowship programmes at the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other participating institutions.