School Holidays in August 2025: Check Full List, Key Dates When Schools and Colleges are Expected to Close

Updated 31 July 2025 at 19:35 IST
August School Holidays List: School holidays provide a valuable opportunity for both students and teachers to take a break. They can use this time to travel, enjoy quality moments with family and friends, or simply focus on their personal hobbies and interests. For students, this respite from academic pressures allows them to relax and recharge, which not only helps reduce stress but also significantly benefits their mental well-being.
August 2025 will bring a pleasant series of school holidays for students across India, thanks to a blend of national and regional festivals. After the initial weeks of classes resuming in June and July post-summer break, this month offers a refreshing pause with significant celebrations such as Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day, Janmashtami, and Ganesh Chaturthi.
This list outlines various holidays and observances scheduled for August 2025.
August 3: Sunday – Weekly Holiday
August 9: Saturday – Raksha Bandhan
August 10: Sunday – Weekly Holiday
August 13 – 17: Wednesday – Sunday – Jhulan Purnima
August 15: Friday – Independence Day
August 16: Saturday – Janmashtami
August 17: Sunday – Weekly Holiday
August 24: Sunday – Weekly Holiday
August 26 – 28: Tuesday – Thursday – Onam
August 27: Wednesday – Ganesh Chaturthi
August 31: Sunday – Weekly Holiday
Published 31 July 2025 at 19:35 IST