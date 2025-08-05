CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 Declared at results.cbse.nic.in, Here's How to Check

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 10 Supplementary Result 2025 today. Students who sat for these exams can check their results on the official website at cbse.gov.in.

To view their provisional results online, students will need to enter their roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth.

CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2025: Where to Check

Once announced, you can check your CBSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2025 on the following websites:

cbseresults.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE websites: cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for the 'CBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2025'.

Step 3: Enter your roll number, school number, and admit card ID.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: You can then download and print a copy for your records.

CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2025: Passing Marks

To pass the CBSE Class 10 compartment exam, students must achieve a minimum score of 33 per cent in the subject they took.

For subjects that include a practical component, you must pass both the theory and practical parts of the exam separately. Passing one without the other is not sufficient to clear the compartment exam.

About CBSE Class 10th Compartment Exam 2025:

The CBSE Class 10 compartment exams were held in mid-July 2025 for students who failed one or two subjects.