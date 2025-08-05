Republic World
Updated 5 August 2025 at 17:12 IST

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 Declared at results.cbse.nic.in, Here's How to Check

The CBSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2025 is expected today. Students can check their results on cbse.gov.in and other official websites using their roll number and admit card details. Here is all you need to know.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 Expected to Release Today
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 Expected to Release Today | Image: Unsplash

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 10 Supplementary Result 2025 today. Students who sat for these exams can check their results on the official website at cbse.gov.in. 

To view their provisional results online, students will need to enter their roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth. 

CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2025: Where to Check  

Once announced, you can check your CBSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2025 on the following websites: 

  • cbseresults.nic.in 
  • cbse.gov.in 
  • results.digilocker.gov.in 

CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2025: How to Check   

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE websites: cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in. 

Step 2: Click on the link for the 'CBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2025'. 

Step 3: Enter your roll number, school number, and admit card ID. 

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 5: You can then download and print a copy for your records. 

CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2025: Passing Marks 

To pass the CBSE Class 10 compartment exam, students must achieve a minimum score of 33 per cent in the subject they took. 

For subjects that include a practical component, you must pass both the theory and practical parts of the exam separately. Passing one without the other is not sufficient to clear the compartment exam. 

About CBSE Class 10th Compartment Exam 2025: 

The CBSE Class 10 compartment exams were held in mid-July 2025 for students who failed one or two subjects. 

According to CBSE data, nearly 1.2 lakh Class 10 students were eligible to sit for the compartment exams this year. This number is slightly lower than last year, which suggests that the pass rate for the main exam has improved. Many students only had to retake one subject, while others took two. 

Published 5 August 2025 at 14:01 IST