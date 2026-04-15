CBSE 10th Result 2026: Check Your Marks via 6 Official Methods Including Umang App, DigiLocker & SMS
CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 is expected soon. Students can check their scores via results.cbse.nic.in, DigiLocker, UMANG app, SMS, IVRS, and SMS Organizer. Get step-by-step methods, direct links, and complete guide to download your marksheet quickly.
- Education News
- 3 min read
CBSE Class 10 Result Date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to announce the Class 10 board exam results for 2026 soon, bringing relief and anticipation to lakhs of students across the country. The board has confirmed that results will be accessible through six official methods, ensuring that students can check their marks conveniently and securely.
The Class 10 examinations concluded on March 11, while Class 12 exams are still underway and will finish on April 10. Both exams began on February 17 and were conducted across 8,074 centres nationwide. Sources indicate that CBSE will issue only a short notice before publishing the results, with preparations already complete.
Method 1: Official Website
Students can visit [results.cbse.nic.in]() and click on “Secondary School Examination (Class X) 2026.” By entering their roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and security pin, they can access and download their marksheet instantly.
Method 2: DigiLocker
Learners with APAAR IDs linked to CBSE will automatically receive their digital marksheets in DigiLocker under “Issued Documents.” Others can create an account using their school code, roll number, and access code.
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Method 3: UMANG App
The UMANG portal offers another option. Students can log in, select “CBSE Class X Results 2026,” and enter their roll number and application details to view and download their scorecard.
Method 4: SMS
Students can send a text message in the format “cbse10” followed by their roll number, school code, and centre number to 7738299899. The results will be delivered directly to their mobile phones.
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Method 5: IVRS
For Delhi subscribers, results can be accessed by calling 24300699. Students outside Delhi can dial 011-24300699 to check their marks through the interactive voice response system.
Method 6: SMS Organiser App
The SMS Organiser app, available on the Play Store, will also display CBSE Class 10 results once declared.
This year’s results are particularly significant as CBSE continues to refine its evaluation process, with discussions around the two-exam system for 2026 already underway. The board has emphasised transparency and accessibility, ensuring that students across urban and rural areas can access their marks without difficulty. With the announcement expected any day, students are advised to keep their roll numbers and admit card details ready. The results will not only determine academic progression but also set the stage for future opportunities in higher education streams. The The Class 10 board examinations started on February 17 and ended on March 11.