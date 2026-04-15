CBSE 10th Result 2026: Check Your Marks via 6 Official Methods Including Umang App, DigiLocker & SMS

CBSE Class 10 Result Date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to announce the Class 10 board exam results for 2026 soon, bringing relief and anticipation to lakhs of students across the country. The board has confirmed that results will be accessible through six official methods, ensuring that students can check their marks conveniently and securely.

The Class 10 examinations concluded on March 11, while Class 12 exams are still underway and will finish on April 10. Both exams began on February 17 and were conducted across 8,074 centres nationwide. Sources indicate that CBSE will issue only a short notice before publishing the results, with preparations already complete.

Method 1: Official Website

Students can visit [results.cbse.nic.in]() and click on “Secondary School Examination (Class X) 2026.” By entering their roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and security pin, they can access and download their marksheet instantly.

Method 2: DigiLocker

Learners with APAAR IDs linked to CBSE will automatically receive their digital marksheets in DigiLocker under “Issued Documents.” Others can create an account using their school code, roll number, and access code.

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Method 3: UMANG App

The UMANG portal offers another option. Students can log in, select “CBSE Class X Results 2026,” and enter their roll number and application details to view and download their scorecard.

Method 4: SMS

Students can send a text message in the format “cbse10” followed by their roll number, school code, and centre number to 7738299899. The results will be delivered directly to their mobile phones.

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Method 5: IVRS

For Delhi subscribers, results can be accessed by calling 24300699. Students outside Delhi can dial 011-24300699 to check their marks through the interactive voice response system.

Method 6: SMS Organiser App

The SMS Organiser app, available on the Play Store, will also display CBSE Class 10 results once declared.