CBSE and AIIMS Launch Virtual Mental Health Series for Students

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, are jointly hosting a Virtual Mental Health Series.

This pioneering event, running from October 4 to 10, 2025, celebrates World Mental Health Week. The initiative aims to significantly improve mental well-being and psychological strength across school communities, concluding on World Mental Health Day (10th October). The sessions, led by AIIMS Psychiatry and Counselling experts, are set to become a national standard for improving mental health awareness in schools.

Objectives of the Series

The goals of this Mental Health Series are to:

Boost awareness of mental health issues and reduce the stigma associated with them.

Provide practical tools and strategies to school leaders, teachers, counsellors, parents, and students.

Encourage and establish positive mental health habits across all school environments.

Key Highlights

Here’s what you need to know about attending the sessions:

Timing: Sessions will be held daily from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM IST. The duration will be approximately 45 minutes to one hour.

Content: Discussions will be evidence-based, focusing on real and current mental health challenges found in schools.

Access: The sessions are interactive and accessible through a virtual platform, open to all CBSE-affiliated schools, students, and parents.

Series Schedule

Date Day Topic Speaker(s) 04 October 2025 Saturday Health, Nutrition and Emotional Health Prof. Dr. M. Srinivas (Director, AIIMS, Delhi) 05 October 2025 Sunday How to tackle Stress Sh. Himanshu Gupta (IAS) (Secretary, CBSE) 06 October 2025 Monday Positive Mental Health Prof. Dr. Pratap Sharan (Head, Department of Psychiatry, AIIMS, Delhi) 07 October 2025 Tuesday Happy Gut, Healthy Brain Prof. Dr. Nand Kumar (Department of Psychiatry, AIIMS, Delhi) 08 October 2025 Wednesday High Risk Behaviour in Adolescents Prof. Dr. Rajesh Sagar (Department of Psychiatry, AIIMS, Delhi) 10 October 2025 Friday Between Screens and Selves: Resilience in Digital Age Dr. Deepika Dahima, Scientist C (Department of Psychiatry, AIIMS, Delhi)

How to Access the Series