CBSE and AIIMS Launch Virtual Mental Health Series for Students
CBSE/AIIMS offer a free Virtual Mental Health Series (Oct 4-10, 2025) on Webex to boost school well-being. It is open to all, but limited to 1,000 participants per session (first-come, first-served).
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, are jointly hosting a Virtual Mental Health Series.
This pioneering event, running from October 4 to 10, 2025, celebrates World Mental Health Week. The initiative aims to significantly improve mental well-being and psychological strength across school communities, concluding on World Mental Health Day (10th October). The sessions, led by AIIMS Psychiatry and Counselling experts, are set to become a national standard for improving mental health awareness in schools.
Objectives of the Series
The goals of this Mental Health Series are to:
Boost awareness of mental health issues and reduce the stigma associated with them.
Provide practical tools and strategies to school leaders, teachers, counsellors, parents, and students.
Encourage and establish positive mental health habits across all school environments.
Key Highlights
Here’s what you need to know about attending the sessions:
Timing: Sessions will be held daily from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM IST. The duration will be approximately 45 minutes to one hour.
Content: Discussions will be evidence-based, focusing on real and current mental health challenges found in schools.
Access: The sessions are interactive and accessible through a virtual platform, open to all CBSE-affiliated schools, students, and parents.
Series Schedule
|Date
|Day
|Topic
|Speaker(s)
|04 October 2025
|Saturday
|Health, Nutrition and Emotional Health
|Prof. Dr. M. Srinivas (Director, AIIMS, Delhi)
|05 October 2025
|Sunday
|How to tackle Stress
|Sh. Himanshu Gupta (IAS) (Secretary, CBSE)
|06 October 2025
|Monday
|Positive Mental Health
|Prof. Dr. Pratap Sharan (Head, Department of Psychiatry, AIIMS, Delhi)
|07 October 2025
|Tuesday
|Happy Gut, Healthy Brain
|Prof. Dr. Nand Kumar (Department of Psychiatry, AIIMS, Delhi)
|08 October 2025
|Wednesday
|High Risk Behaviour in Adolescents
|Prof. Dr. Rajesh Sagar (Department of Psychiatry, AIIMS, Delhi)
|10 October 2025
|Friday
|Between Screens and Selves: Resilience in Digital Age
|Dr. Deepika Dahima, Scientist C (Department of Psychiatry, AIIMS, Delhi)
How to Access the Series
The CBSE has confirmed that this Virtual Mental Health Series is free of charge and will be hosted live on Webex. It is open to all CBSE-affiliated schools, students, and parents. However, attendance for each session is capped at 1,000 participants and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. This initiative is a key part of the board's commitment to creating supportive school environments and actively promoting student well-being. Participants can find further details by visiting the official CBSE website.
