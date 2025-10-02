UPSC NDA NA 2 Result 2025 Declared at upsc.gov.in, Here's How to Check Merit List

UPSC NDA NA 2 Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination 2025 (NDA/NA 2). Candidates who took the exam can now check and download their results from the Commission's official website, which is upsc.gov.in.

Successful candidates will then be allocated to a Selection Centre and given the date for their Services Selection Board (SSB) interview. This information will be sent to the registered email address.

The shortlisted candidates must attend an interview with the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence. This interview is for entry into the Army, Navy, and Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy (155th Course) and the Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC - 117th Course), both of which begin on 2nd January 2026.

UPSC NDA NA 2 Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for the 'What's New' section on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link for the UPSC NDA/NA 2 Result 2025.

Step 4: The merit list (in PDF format) will open on your screen.

Step 5: You can now check if your roll number appears in the list.

Step 6: Download and print a copy of the list for your records.

About UPSC NDA NA 2 Exam 2025:

The UPSC National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination took place on September 14, 2025.

The exam comprised 900 marks questions, out of which 300 marks were assigned to the mathematics subject and 600 marks were assigned to the General Ability Test. The exam duration was 5 hours.