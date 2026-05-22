CBSE Announces 12th Re-Evaluation Portal 'Fully Functional', Students Can Apply Till May 24

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education is facing mounting criticism from students over its on-screen evaluation system even after the board clarified that its re-evaluation portal is now “fully functional".

In a post on X, CBSE wrote, “The portal for applying for scanned copies of Class XII answer books is now fully functional. We thank students, parents, and schools for their patience and cooperation.”

The clarification came days after students reported technical glitches, payment failures, unreadable answer sheet scans and alleged discrepancies in evaluation under CBSE’s newly introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.

However, the clarification itself quickly triggered various reactions online, with one student replying, “Nice joke CBSE.”

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Students Claim Scanned Answer Sheets Are Blurry

The controversy intensified after students began accessing photocopies of their evaluated answer books through the re-evaluation window.

Several students shared screenshots on social media alleging that portions of their scanned answer sheets were blurred to the extent that even they could not properly read their own handwriting.

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“How are evaluators checking copies if students themselves cannot read the scanned pages?” one user wrote while posting screenshots of blurred answer sheets.

Others claimed that complete answers and calculations had allegedly been left unchecked despite being clearly attempted in the original answer books.

Some students also alleged inconsistencies between marks awarded on individual pages and the final totals reflected in the result.

How Students Can Apply

Students seeking scanned copies of their answer sheets can apply online through the CBSE post-result portal by logging in with their roll number and admit card ID. Candidates must select the required subjects, complete the online fee payment and download the confirmation receipt after submission.

CBSE has also clarified that after obtaining photocopies, students will be able to apply for verification of marks and re-evaluation of specific questions.

Deadline Extended Till May 24

Amid the growing backlash, CBSE extended the deadline for obtaining scanned copies of Class 12 answer sheets by another day.

Students can now apply till May 24, 2026, for photocopies of evaluated answer sheets through the official post-result activities portal. Earlier, the last date was May 23.

The application process had originally started on May 19, 2026.

OSM System Under Scrutiny

The complaints have reignited criticism around CBSE’s newly implemented On-Screen Marking (OSM) system introduced this year.

Under the OSM system, answer sheets are scanned digitally and evaluated on-screen instead of being physically checked by examiners in most cases.

Soon after the Class 12 board results were declared, students across subjects, particularly Physics, Mathematics, Economics and Accountancy, began alleging unexpectedly low marks and discrepancies in evaluation.

Several students questioned whether answers spread across multiple pages were evaluated completely under the digital system. Others claimed step marking in numerical subjects was either inconsistently awarded or ignored entirely.

Portal Glitches Added to Student Frustration

Apart from evaluation-related concerns, many students also complained about repeated technical failures on the official re-evaluation portal.

Users alleged that payments failed frequently, scanned copies did not load properly and the website became inaccessible during peak traffic hours.

“The portal isn’t functioning properly. Payments are failing and copies are not loading,” one student wrote online.

Another user claimed the website repeatedly crashed while applications were being submitted.

CBSE Says Over 1.27 Lakh Applications Submitted

CBSE, meanwhile, stated that the portal witnessed an extremely heavy response shortly after opening.

According to the board, over 1.27 lakh applications for scanned copies of answer sheets were successfully submitted within a few hours of activation.

The board also advised students to avoid repeated submissions in cases where payment confirmation takes time to update.

CBSE Rejects Allegations of Faulty Evaluation

Despite the criticism, CBSE has earlier rejected allegations regarding lapses in the digital evaluation process.

The board termed claims related to faulty scanning and improper checking as “factually incorrect” and maintained that multiple quality checks were carried out during scanning and assessment to ensure fairness and transparency.