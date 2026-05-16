‘Decide If You Want To Be Part of Geography or History’: Army Chief Dwivedi Warns Pakistan Over Cross-Border Terrorism

New Delhi: In a stern message to Pakistan, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday warned Islamabad that it must choose whether it wants to remain “part of geography” or fade into “history” if it continues to harbour terrorists and sponsor operations against India.

Addressing a civil-military interaction event called Sena Samvad at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi, General Dwivedi delivered the rebuke while responding to questions about India’s response to any future provocations similar to those that triggered Operation Sindoor.

“If Pakistan continues to harbour terrorists and operate against India, then they have to decide whether they want to be part of geography or history,” the Army Chief said.

Context of Operation Sindoor

The remarks come against the backdrop of Operation Sindoor, India’s precise military strikes in May 2025 on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation was launched in retaliation to a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 civilians. Indian forces used missile and drone strikes in a calibrated response, which briefly escalated tensions before a U.S.-brokered ceasefire took effect.

Advertisement

Senior officials have described the operation as a “trailer,” signalling that India’s restraint in the past may not be repeated if Pakistan fails to curb cross-border terrorism.

India’s Firm Stance

General Dwivedi’s comments underscore India’s zero-tolerance policy towards state-sponsored terrorism. He emphasised that the Indian Armed Forces remain in a high state of readiness and that any future misadventure by Pakistan would invite a far more decisive response.

Advertisement

The Army Chief’s message aligns with repeated assertions by the government that Pakistan must dismantle terror infrastructure on its soil to expect normalcy in bilateral ties. New Delhi has consistently maintained that talks and terror cannot go hand in hand.

Strategic Implications

Analysts view the Army Chief’s statement as both a deterrent signal to Pakistan and a morale booster for Indian troops deployed along the sensitive western frontier. It comes at a time when intelligence reports continue to highlight the presence of active terror camps and attempts at infiltration along the Line of Control (LoC).

General Upendra Dwivedi, who assumed charge as the 29th Chief of the Army Staff, has repeatedly stressed modernisation, operational preparedness, and a proactive approach to national security threats from both western and northern adversaries.