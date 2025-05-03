CBSE Board 12th Result 2025: Date & Time, Passing Criteria and More

Updated May 3rd 2025, 10:45 IST
CBSE Class 12th Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 12 board exam results for 2025 in the next few days. The official date will be announced shortly on the CBSE website. Students can check and download their mark sheets online by visiting the official site at cbse.gov.in.
The evaluation of answer sheets, which started soon after the exams ended, is said to be nearly complete. CBSE usually announces the result date either on the day of the release or the night before. Based on previous years, the Class 10 and Class 12 results will likely be declared in the second week of May.
To pass the CBSE board exams, students must score at least 33 per cent in each subject. This is the minimum mark needed to be declared as having passed. If a student falls short by just one or two marks, the board may award grace marks to help them clear the subject.
Step 1: Go to the official website at cbseresults.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for Class 10 or Class 12 results.
Step 3: Log in using your registration number and date of birth.
Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Download and save a copy of your CBSE result for future reference.
Open the SMS app on your mobile phone and type the message in the following format:
For Class 12: cbse12
Send this message to 7738299899.
Your CBSE 2025 result will be sent to your phone via SMS on the same number.
Students can also check their Class 12 CBSE results using the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS). To do this, they need to dial 24300699, adding their area code before the number. Please note that each call will be charged at 30 paise per minute for one roll number.
Step 1: Open the DigiLocker website or app.
Step 2: Log in using your credentials.
Step 3: Navigate to the CBSE Class 10 Result 2025 section.
Step 4: Enter your roll number and date of birth.
Step 5: Download your marksheet for future reference.
Step 1: Log in and go to the “All Services” section.
Step 2: Select “CBSE” and choose either Class 10 or Class 12.
Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required details.
Step 4: View and download your result.
The CBSE Class 12 exams for this year ended on April 4, with 17.88 lakh students appearing for the exams across 120 subjects.
The CBSE Class 12 marksheet will include important details such as the student’s name, total marks for each subject, theory and practical scores, and the qualifying status (pass or fail). Students should note that the online marksheet is provisional, and they must collect the original marksheet from their respective schools.
