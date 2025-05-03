CBSE Board 12th Result 2025: Date & Time, Passing Criteria and More

CBSE Class 12th Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 12 board exam results for 2025 in the next few days. The official date will be announced shortly on the CBSE website. Students can check and download their mark sheets online by visiting the official site at cbse.gov.in.

The evaluation of answer sheets, which started soon after the exams ended, is said to be nearly complete. CBSE usually announces the result date either on the day of the release or the night before. Based on previous years, the Class 10 and Class 12 results will likely be declared in the second week of May.

CBSE Board 12th Result 2025: Passing Criteria

To pass the CBSE board exams, students must score at least 33 per cent in each subject. This is the minimum mark needed to be declared as having passed. If a student falls short by just one or two marks, the board may award grace marks to help them clear the subject.

CBSE Board 12th Result 2025: Websites to Check

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in

CBSE Board Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for Class 10 or Class 12 results.

Step 3: Log in using your registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save a copy of your CBSE result for future reference.

CBSE 12th Result 2025 LIVE: How to Check Via SMS

Open the SMS app on your mobile phone and type the message in the following format:

For Class 12: cbse12

Send this message to 7738299899.

Your CBSE 2025 result will be sent to your phone via SMS on the same number.

CBSE Board Results 2025: How to Check through IVRS

Students can also check their Class 12 CBSE results using the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS). To do this, they need to dial 24300699, adding their area code before the number. Please note that each call will be charged at 30 paise per minute for one roll number.

CBSE Board Results 2025: How to Check DigiLocker

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker website or app.

Step 2: Log in using your credentials.

Step 3: Navigate to the CBSE Class 10 Result 2025 section.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Step 5: Download your marksheet for future reference.

CBSE Board Results 2025: How to Check on the UMANG App

Step 1: Log in and go to the “All Services” section.

Step 2: Select “CBSE” and choose either Class 10 or Class 12.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required details.

Step 4: View and download your result.

CBSE Board 12th Exam 2025: Date and Marksheet

The CBSE Class 12 exams for this year ended on April 4, with 17.88 lakh students appearing for the exams across 120 subjects.