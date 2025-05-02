CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2025 Release Date and Time, Know How to Check Result

CBSE Class 10th Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results by the second week of May 2025. The exact date will be announced soon on the official website. Students can check and download their CBSE mark sheets online by visiting the official website at cbse.gov.in.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has confirmed that the Class 10 board exam results will not be released today. A senior official mentioned that the result date has not yet been finalised, and no official announcement has been made. It was also suggested that the results may not be published until after the weekend.

Once the results are released, CBSE will provide detailed statistics, including pass percentages, regional performance, and gender-wise data on its official websites.

CBSE 10th Result 2025: Where to Check

Students can check their CBSE results on the following platforms. They must enter details like roll number, date of birth, and admit card ID to view the result:

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

DigiLocker App

CBSE 10th Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link for the Class 10 Result

Step 3: Log in using your registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and save your CBSE Class 10 result for future reference

CBSE 10th Result 2025: How to Check Through IVRS

CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results can also be checked through the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS). To access the results via this voice system, students need to dial 24300699, followed by their area code. Please note that the call will be charged at 30 paisa per minute for checking the result of one roll number.

CBSE 10th Exam 2025: