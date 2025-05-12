CBSE Board Class 10 and 12 Results 2025 Online Shortly at cbse.gov.in, How to Check on Digilocker | Image: File Photo

CBSE Board 2025 Result Date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2025 today. Although the exact date and time have not been officially confirmed, previous years indicate that the results are generally released around mid-May. Once announced, students can check their results on the official websites at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and results.cbse.nic.in.

The board has advised students to avoid believing in rumours or fake news and to rely only on official sources for accurate information.

If the CBSE result websites experience heavy traffic on the result day in 2025, students can use DigiLocker to view and download their final mark sheets. CBSE students of Classes 10 and 12 can view and download their digital mark sheets using the DigiLocker platform. According to an update on the DigiLocker website, the results will be available soon.

CBSE Board Result 2025: How to Activate Your DigiLocker Account

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker portal at cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘Get Started with Account Creation’.

Step 3: Enter the required details along with the access code provided by your school.

Step 4: Verify the information, enter your mobile number, and confirm it using the OTP sent to your phone.

Step 5: Once verified, your DigiLocker account will be successfully activated.

CBSE Board Class 10 and 12 Results 2025: How to Check via Digilocker

Step 1: Visit the official DigiLocker website at digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Log in using your existing credentials or sign up for a new account if you don’t have one.

Step 3: Go to the CBSE Results section, usually found under the “Education” or “Results” tab.

Step 4: Enter your CBSE roll number, school number, and any other required details as instructed.

Step 5: Once you’ve entered the information, you’ll be able to view your Class 10 or Class 12 results.

CBSE Board Result 2025: Pass Percentage