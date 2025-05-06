CBSE Board Results 2025: Server Issues? Check Alternate Links and Real-Time Solutions for Class 10, 12 Students

Updated May 6th 2025, 12:43 IST
CBSE Class 12th, 10th Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE ) is expected to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results shortly. Although the official date and time have not been confirmed yet, the results are likely to be declared soon, based on previous years’ patterns. Once released, students can check their results on the official websites at cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in.
If you're having trouble accessing your CBSE Class 10 or 12 board results due to server issues, don’t worry, there are alternative ways to check your results quickly and easily. In this article, we’ve listed reliable backup links and real-time solutions to help you access your marks without any hassle. Check the options below to stay updated and avoid delays.
Here are alternative ways to check CBSE Board 10th, 12th Results 2025:
How to Download CBSE Class Result 2025 from DigiLocker
How to Check CBSE Result 2025 Using the UMANG App
CBSE Board Result 2025: Student Counselling Helpline
Students who need support can reach out to CBSE’s tele-counselling helpline by calling the toll-free number 1800-11-8004. This service is available across India and is specially set up to help students with emotional concerns or questions related to their results.
Published May 6th 2025, 12:39 IST