Updated May 6th 2025, 12:43 IST

CBSE Board Results 2025: Server Issues? Check Alternate Links and Real-Time Solutions for Class 10, 12 Students

CBSE Board Exam Results 2025: CBSE Class 10 & 12 Results 2025 to be announced soon; check official sites and alternative ways to access your marks.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
CBSE Board Results 2025
CBSE Board Results 2025: Facing Server Issues? Check Alternative Links and Real-Time Solutions for Class 10, 12 Students

CBSE Class 12th, 10th Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE ) is expected to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results shortly. Although the official date and time have not been confirmed yet, the results are likely to be declared soon, based on previous years’ patterns. Once released, students can check their results on the official websites at cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in. 

If you're having trouble accessing your CBSE Class 10 or 12 board results due to server issues, don’t worry, there are alternative ways to check your results quickly and easily. In this article, we’ve listed reliable backup links and real-time solutions to help you access your marks without any hassle. Check the options below to stay updated and avoid delays. 

Here are alternative ways to check CBSE Board 10th, 12th Results 2025:  

How to Check CBSE Result 2025 via SMS 

  • Open the SMS app on your mobile phone. 
  • Type the following message: cbse12<space>Roll Number 
  • Send it to 7738299899. 
  • You’ll receive your result on the same number via SMS. 

How to Check CBSE Result 2025 through IVRS (Call Service) 

  • Dial 24300699 from your phone. 
  • Make sure to prefix the number with your local area code (e.g. 011 for Delhi). 
  • Follow the instructions to hear your result. 
  • Each call will cost 30 paise per minute per roll number. 

How to Download CBSE Class Result 2025 from DigiLocker 

  • Visit the DigiLocker website or open the app. 
  • Log in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar and OTP. 
  • Go to the CBSE Class 10/12 Result 2025 section. 
  • Enter your roll number and date of birth. 
  • Download and save your digital marksheet for future use. 

How to Check CBSE Result 2025 Using the UMANG App 

  • Open the UMANG app and log in. 
  • Navigate to the “All Services” section. 
  • Select CBSE, then choose either Class 10 or Class 12. 
  • Enter your roll number and other required details. 
  • View and download your result instantly. 

CBSE Board Result 2025: Student Counselling Helpline 

Students who need support can reach out to CBSE’s tele-counselling helpline by calling the toll-free number 1800-11-8004. This service is available across India and is specially set up to help students with emotional concerns or questions related to their results. 

Published May 6th 2025, 12:39 IST

CBSE